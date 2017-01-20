NEWS

Teen in need of medication missing from Aurora

Vanessa Pyburn, 18. (Aurora Police Dept. )

AURORA, Ill. (WLS) --
The Aurora Police Department is seeking the public's help in locating a missing teen with a "psychological issue" who is in need of medication.

Vanessa Pyburn, 18, was last seen around 2:15 p.m. Wednesday at her home in the 1200-block of Durham Drive, police said.

She is described by police as 4'9", 85 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a multi-colored tie-dyed sweatshirt, black sweatpants and black sneakers.

Aurora police are asking anyone with information about Pyburn's whereabouts to contact them at 630-256-5500 or 911.
