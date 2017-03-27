Teen killed in Park Forest shooting, suspect in custody

A male teenage was shot and killed in Park Forest Monday morning and a suspect is in custody, police said.Police responded to a report of shots fired in the 22100-block of Central Park Avenue at about 4:08 a.m.After arriving on the scene, police found the victim, who had been shot and was showing no signs of life. Paramedics arrived and confirmed victim, who was in his late teens, died police said.A 29-year-old man was taken into custody and a weapon was recovered, police said. The suspect and the victim knew each other and police said the shooting stemmed from a dispute between them.Authorities have not released the identity of the victim.