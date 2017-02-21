Teen shot in head in Jefferson Park

A teenager was shot in the head and critically injured Tuesday afternoon in the Jefferson Park neighborhood, police said.Chicago police said the 17-year-old boy was shot by an unidentified man, who got out of a silver minivan and fired shots before fleeing.The shooting took place in the 4800-block of North Linder, and police said the victim fled then collapsed in the 5400-block of West Higgins.The victim is in critical condition at Lutheran General Hospital. Chicago police are investigating. No one is currently in custody.