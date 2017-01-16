NEWS

Teen survives deadly crash by holding onto tree in creek for 12 hours
EMBED </>More News Videos

One of two Castro Valley teen girls survived by holding onto a tree for 12 hours in freezing water after their car hydroplaned and crashed into a swollen creek near Willits. (KGO-TV)

By
CASTRO VALLEY, Calif. --
A fun road trip for two Castro Valley High School graduates turned tragic and deadly after their car crashed into a creek.

Jenna Santos and Natalie Griffin were driving back to Castro Valley from the Mendocino area when their car hydroplaned off Highway 101 and into a swollen creek near Willits that night. Unfortunately, only Griffin survived.

Santos' best friend Griffin was in the passenger seat and she noticed a way to escape from the sinking car through a broken rear window.

"They were upside down and her friend was stuck and she tried to get her out, but couldn't so she got out and survived, but her friend didn't," Castro Valley High School student Kristina Galvin said.

Santos couldn't get out of the front seat of the sunken car, but Griffin survived by holding onto a tree for 12 hours in freezing water.

Then on Thursday morning, Griffin was able to swim to a bank where she pulled herself out of the water, hiked up a hill, and flagged down someone passing by.

She told emergency crews where to find her best friend.

"She had so many dreams in life," Griffin said.

Santos planned to be a psychiatrist one day. At Castro Valley High School, she was a cheerleader with lots of friends.

"She was so full of light and so energetic, there was nothing not to love about her, she never said one bad thing about anyone," Santos' friend Jessica Uhlenhop said.

Click here to help Santos' family pay for funeral costs.
Related Topics:
newscrashteenroad tripperscar crashteenagersstudentsfundraiseru.s. & worldCastro ValleyWillitsCalifornia
(Copyright ©2017 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
Castro Valley teen survives after car crashed into creek
NEWS
Need a story investigated? Contact the ABC7 I-Team
Wife of Pulse Nightclub Gunman Arrested in San Francisco
Wife of Orlando nightclub shooter arrested, FBI says
Bodies of 6 Children, Including 9-Month-Old, Recovered at Baltimore House Fire
Trump to Meet With Martin Luther King Jr.'s Son Today
More News
Top Stories
Cubs visiting White House to celebrate World Series championship
Wife of Orlando nightclub shooter arrested, FBI says
Shooting at Mexican resort leaves 5 dead
PUSH Excel scholarship breakfast honors Dr. King
Police: 8 killed, 24 wounded in MLK Day weekend shootings
CTA bus struck by SUV that ran red light, police say
America's most hated companies
Show More
Woman charged with murder after running over man, police say
Rauner signs law requiring lead testing at schools, daycares
What are the odds? Baby shares birthday with both parents
Former pro wrestler Jimmy 'Superfly' Snuka dies at 73
'Was that Godzilla?' Giant gator spotted at nature center
More News
Top Video
Chicago Weather: Freezing rain creates slick roads
Chicago police officer charged with sexual assault of minor
Cardinal Cupich talks about new Scorsese film 'Silence'
Chicago Cubs prepare for White House visit on Monday
More Video