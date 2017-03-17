  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Weather Advisory
Teen trapped under school bus near Munster High School

MUNSTER, Ind. (WLS) --
A 17-year-old boy was struck by a school bus Friday morning near Munster High School in northwest Indiana, police said.

Emergency crews and School Town of Munster employees responded to the scene at 35th Street and Columbia Avenue just after 7:10 a.m. Friday.

The teen was found under the bus, police said. He was able to talk with first responders as they rescued him.

He was transported to Methodist Northlake hospital in Gary, Ind. As of 8:50 a.m., the extent of his injuries was unknown.

Munster police and Lake County Sheriff's deputies are investigating. Anyone who saw the crash or has information pertinent to the investigation should call Munster police at 219-836-6650.
