NEWS

Texas woman dies after son allegedly runs over her in driveway

EMBED </>More News Videos

A man is accused of running over and killing his mother in Alvin.

ALVIN, Texas --
A man has been charged with aggravated assault after police say he ran over his mother, killing her in the driveway of his home in Alvin.

Police say a witness reported a woman had been hit by a vehicle during a disturbance at a home Thursday night in the 1100 block of Stallion Ridge.

When officers arrived, they found Christine Fish, 52, of Texas City, critically injured in the driveway.

She was taken to a hospital where she died.

Police say Matthew Fish, 26, the son of Christine, used his pickup truck to run over his mother.

Truck allegedly used by man in Alvin after running over mother


Officers visited the home back in December for a domestic dispute between Matthew and Christine. Police say Christine was told by her son to never return to his home.

Matthew was arrested at the scene and charged with aggravated assault causing bodily injury.

Keep checking back on this page to get real-time updates as this story unfolds. To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC13 news app for iPhone or Android. You can also get breaking news alerts sent to you by email.
Related Topics:
newscrimewoman killedu.s. & worldTexas
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Need a story investigated? Contact the ABC7 I-Team
Facebook Live torture suspects plead not guilty
US Education Secretary Blocked by Protesters From Entering a Public School
Indiana governor grants pardon that Pence didn't act upon
More News
Top Stories
Facebook Live torture suspects plead not guilty
Ouch! Man's obituary: 'His life served no obvious purpose'
Elderly man shoots wife in butt over sex
Dog found with nose, ears cut off gets reconstructive surgery
Father of 3 girls killed in 2011 Christmas fire in dies at 51
Walmart builds new high-tech store with no checkouts
Truck carrying 24,000 pounds of cereal catches fire on I-65
Show More
Girl Scout, mom robbed at gunpoint selling cookies, police make it right
Can you spot the python in this photo?
Chicago named 3rd best city to find menage-a-trois
Indiana governor grants pardon that Pence didn't act upon
Chicago police officer covers shivering woman with blanket
More News
Top Video
Indiana governor grants pardon that Pence didn't act upon
Facebook Live torture suspects plead not guilty
France thwarts 'imminent attack;' 4 arrested, including 16-year-old girl
Chicago Auto Show 2017: What's new from Toyota, Ford, Dodge, Chrysler
More Video