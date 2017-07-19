NEWS

The rise and fall of OJ Simpson

OJ Simpson timeline of events (KTRK)

1968 - O.J. Simpson won the Heisman Trophy while playing football for University of Southern California

1969 - Simpson drafted by NFL, demanding what was then the largest contract in professional sports history

1969-1979 - Simpson played for NFL as running back for Buffalo Bills and San Francisco 49ers

1977 - 1994 - Simpson worked as an actor and football commentator

1985 - Simpson inducted into Pro Football Hall of Fame

June 12, 1994 - Simpson's ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson was found stabbed to death along with her friend Ron Goldman

June 17, 1994 - Simpson arrested following low-speed pursuit in white Ford Bronco

October 5, 1995 - Simpson was acquitted for the murders after the 'trial of the century'

1997 - Civil court awarded victims' families $33.5 million wrongful death judgment against Simpson

September 2007 - Simpson arrested in Las Vegas when sports memorabilia was stolen at gunpoint in casino hotel room

December 2008 - Simpson convicted of armed robbery and kidnapping and sentenced to 33 years in prison

July 2017 - After nine years at Lovelock Correctional Center in Nevada, Simpson becomes eligible for his first parole hearing

