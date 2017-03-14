'They took a good family guy:' Customer killed trying to stop gas station robbery

A customer who was trying to stop another crime at a southside gas station was shot and killed, police said.Family members identified the victim as 38-year-old Bobby Garcia. He was one of two innocent bystanders who tried to intervene. A second person chased the suspects after the deadly shooting until he felt he was in danger.According to Houston police, the store owner was unloading merchandise in front of the store in the 13000 block of Almeda when three suspects with guns pulled up.Garcia tried to stop the suspects. He was shot twice and died at the hospital.The store owner was grazed by a bullet."I can't believe this happened," Jennifer Garcia, the victim's wife told Eyewitness News. "I got two boys and they don't know yet. They need their daddy."Garcia owns a tire shop in a strip center adjacent to the store. He had walked over to buy drinks.About a dozen of his loyal customers gathered at his shop to comfort his family Monday evening. They remembered him as a generous person."I just wanted to come show my support," said Fran Russaw."I'm thinking about the boys. Their daddy was their world," added Robert Felix.Investigators say the suspects were in a light blue or gray four-door Chrysler 200."They took a good, family guy. Everything went wrong," Garcia's wife added. "Just give yourselves up."Anyone with information is asked to contact the Houston Police Department or Crime Stoppers.