NEWS

Big Maple Leaf: Thieves steal 221-pound coin worth $4.5 million in heist at Bode Museum in Germany

Visitors take a look at the world's biggest and most expensive gold coin, the "Canadian Maple Leaf", on Wednesday, May 28, 2008, at Vienna's art history museum. (AP Photo/Lilli Strauss)

BERLIN --
Berlin police say thieves broke into the German capital's Bode Museum and made off with a massive 221-pound gold coin worth millions.

Spokesman Stefen Petersen said thieves apparently entered through a window about 3:30 a.m. Monday, broke into a cabinet where the "Big Maple Leaf" coin was kept, and escaped with it before police arrived.

A ladder was found by nearby railway tracks.

The 1.18-inch thick coin, with a diameter of 20.9 inches, has a face value of $1 million. By weight alone, however, it would be worth almost $4.5 million at market prices.

The museum says the coin is in the Guinness Book of Records for its purity of 999.99/1000 gold. It has a portrait of Queen Elizabeth II on one side and maple leaves on the other.
Related Topics:
newstheftmuseumsu.s. & worldgermany
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Need a story investigated? Contact the ABC7 I-Team
Police: 3 women arrested for prostitution, unlicensed massage
White House adviser Jared Kushner to speak with Senate Intel Committee
Teen killed in Park Forest shooting, suspect in custody
More News
Top Stories
Woman killed in hit-and-run crash on I-294
Man wounded in officer-involved shooting on NW Side
Woman attacked with hammer, Joliet home set on fire
3 dead, 29 wounded in Chicago weekend shootings
Suspect in murder of boy, 10, to be resentenced on lesser charge
Police: 3 women arrested for prostitution, unlicensed massage
Blackhawks Stanley Cup Playoff tickets on sale Monday
Show More
Man pleads guilty in theft of 100 guns from Chicago rail yard
Teen killed in Park Forest shooting, suspect in custody
Bears' Deiondre' Hall, Packers' Makinton Dorleant arrested in Iowa
Missing Michigan man who boarded bus to Chicago located
Chicago police union president to meet with Trump, DOJ officials
More News
Photos
US-born panda Bao Bao makes first public appearance in China
Firefighters save dog with mouth-to-snout resuscitation
GALLERY: National Puppy Day photos from our Facebook fans
Fire dept. welcomes 6 babies within 7 months
More Photos