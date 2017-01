Thousands of people took on one of Chicago's tallest skyscrapers for a good cause Sunday morning.The 20th annual Step Up For Kids took place at the Aon Center.Participants climbed 80 stories to raise money for the K.I.D.S. Program at Lurie Children's Hospital, which provides different types of therapy and school services for patients and their families.The organization hopes to raise $1 million by 2022.