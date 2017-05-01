  • BREAKING NEWS WEATHER RADAR: Track the storm with LIVE Doppler 7 MAX
Toddler with terminal disease sworn in as federal agent for day

NEWARK, New Jersey --
A 3-year-old boy with a terminal disease was sworn in as a federal agent for the day in Newark.

More than 70 law enforcement agents volunteered to honor Trent Powers.

Trent suffers from a severe form of muscular dystrophy-which causes progressive muscle weakness.

His parents take him for therapy up to four times a week, but they continue to search for a cure for Trent's disease.

"When you hear that your child is diagnosed with a disease that has no treatment and no cure is the worst news possible," said Kim Powers, Trent's mother. "But we quickly picked ourselves up, and brushed our shoulders off, and decided that we can beat this."

Powers received a vest with badges and patches from the agencies that volunteered, credentials from the DEA, and a U.S. Marshal teddy bear.
newspolicechildren's healthu.s. & world
