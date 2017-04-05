NEWS

Top Mexican official tipped off drug cartel about probe, federal indictment says

MEXICO CITY --
In a major embarrassment for Mexican law enforcement, U.S. prosecutors said in documents made public Wednesday that the commander of the Mexican police's intelligence-sharing unit was passing information to the Beltran Leyva drug cartel in exchange for cash.

Ivan Reyes Arzate was named in a U.S. district court indictment, just hours after Mexico's federal police revealed an unnamed agent had been charged with obstructing an investigation.

What Mexican police commissioner Manelich Castilla did not reveal was that Ivan Reyes Arzate, the officer charged, was the commander of the federal police agency's sensitive investigative unit.

The U.S. indictment unsealed Wednesday in Chicago says Reyes Arzate was the top commander of the unit, whose officers were specially trained and vetted by the United States.

But Mike Vigil, a former chief of international operations for the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, said there had been a problem with the special units since they were created: the top commanders refused to be vetted or submit to background checks, even though low-level agents were vetted.

The indictment comes about a week after the attorney general for the Mexican state of Nayarit was arrested at the U.S. border. Edgar Veytia was charged in the United States with conspiracy to smuggle cocaine, heroin and methamphetamine to the U.S. from January 2013 to last month, while he was chief law enforcement officer in the Pacific coast state of Nayarit.

The revelations about two such-high-ranking officers could fuel continuing tensions between Mexico and the United States.

"It detracts from the working relationship we have worked so hard to build" Vigil said.
Related Topics:
newsu.s. & worldmexicoindictment
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Need a story investigated? Contact the ABC7 I-Team
Trump counselor Steve Bannon removed from National Security Council role
Couple attacked with hammer for apparently having 'fancy' boat, being white
President Trump says Syria attack 'crossed many, many lines'
More News
Top Stories
Man charged in South Shore quadruple murder; suspect's father shot day before
Rain turns to snow; wind gusts up to 60 mph, waves up to 22 ft possible
Couple attacked with hammer for apparently having 'fancy' boat, being white
Murder suspect posts $60M in property for bail
Bannon bumped from National Security Council
2 shot in Stickney home invasion
Kendall Jenner's protest Pepsi ad sparks online backlash
Show More
Mel B, of Spice Girls, alleges years of abuse by estranged husband
Police ID suspect in shooting death of mom in front of 2 kids
Syria chemical attack kills 72, including many children; Trump blames Assad, Obama
Barry Manilow hid being gay for decades, married manager
Mom speaks out after son attacked on video by group of teens on birthday at mall
More News
Photos
Carol Stream woman celebrates 110th birthday
3 dead in St. Louis explosion: Boiler thrust through roof crashes into nearby business
Mailman pranked with ridiculously long letter
FBI re-releases dozens of 9/11 Pentagon photos after glitch
More Photos