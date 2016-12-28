NEWS

Top Stories of 2016 on ABC7Chicago.com

CHICAGO (WLS) --
The sad, the silly, the inspirational - 2016 was a memorable year in news. Check out our lists of the most-read stories on ABC7Chicago.com

TOP 7 LOCAL NEWS STORIES

1. Chicago Cubs honored by millions at World Series celebration
The party was epic, Chicago! The Cubs are finally World Series champions and millions of fans celebrated their victory Friday.



2. Doug Banks, radio and TV personality, dies
Doug Banks, who was a radio host at several stations, including Chicago's V103 and WGCI, and appeared on ABC7's ''190 North,'' has died from complications with diabetes. He was 57.



3. World Series 2016: Chicago Cubs beat Cleveland Indians in Game 7
Cubs fans flocked to stores to buy Championship gear.



4. 3 dead in fiery crash on I-80 near Ottawa, Ill.


5. Children in Fort Wayne, Ind., Amber Alert found dead
Children in Fort Wayne, Ind., Amber Alert found dead
Police in Fort Wayne, Indiana, said two children reported missing in an Amber Alert Monday have been found dead.


6. 5th car found in I-55 wreckage; at least 1 dead
A fifth car has been discovered in the wreckage after five vehicles, including two semis, caught fire in a large crash on the city's Southwest Side.


7. Chicago pokes fun at terrified couple who moved to city, left after 1 day
Chicago pokes fun at couple who moved to city, left after 1 day
A young couple from Arizona is getting a lot of grief from Chicagoans after they posted a video detailing the "traumatic experience" that led them to move out of the city after only one day. It's even inspired a neighborhood walking tour.

Final goodbye: Roll call of some of those who died in 2016

TOP 7 STORIES ON SOCIAL MEDIA:

1. Teen dies in Delaware high school fight, mayor says
16-year-old Amy Joyner died Thursday morning after being assaulted inside a school bathroom by several other students.



2. Election 2016: Donald Trump is president-elect, Clinton concedes
Donald Trump claimed his place Wednesday as America's 45th president, an astonishing victory for the celebrity businessman and political novice.



3. Joaquin 'El Chapo' Guzman recaptured, Mexican officials say
Escaped drug lord Joaquin "el Chapo" Guzman was recaptured Friday morning.



4. Attorney suing Sears, Kohl's, Macy's, JC Penney for alleged price scheme
The Los Angeles city attorney accused four big stores of using pricing schemes in a lawsuit expected to be filed on Thursday.



5. New Laws 2017: Illinois laws that take effect January 1


6. 9 women, United Airlines pilot charged in prostitution bust
We've uncovered new details from a search warrant into an alleged prostitution ring involving a United Airlines pilot.



7. Police: Relative, girlfriend charged in Gage Park murders
Chicago police have charged a relative and his girlfriend in connection with the deaths of six family members in their Gage Park home in February.



TOP 7 PHOTO GALLERIES:

1. NW Indiana drug sweep yields 30 arrest warrants


2. Chicago Cubs World Series victory parade


3. Lincoln Park mansion listed for record $50M


4. Philadelphia drug bust nets 170 arrests, $225K in narcotics


5. Scottie Pippen's Highland Park home hits market


6. FBI raids Lake County Sheriff's office in Crown Point


7. Several members of same family arrested on meth charges
