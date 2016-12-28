Top Stories of 2016 on ABC7Chicago.com

CHICAGO (WLS) --The sad, the silly, the inspirational - 2016 was a memorable year in news. Check out our lists of the most-read stories on ABC7Chicago.com
TOP 7 LOCAL NEWS STORIES
1. Chicago Cubs honored by millions at World Series celebration
2. Doug Banks, radio and TV personality, dies
3. World Series 2016: Chicago Cubs beat Cleveland Indians in Game 7
4. 3 dead in fiery crash on I-80 near Ottawa, Ill.
5. Children in Fort Wayne, Ind., Amber Alert found dead
6. 5th car found in I-55 wreckage; at least 1 dead
7. Chicago pokes fun at terrified couple who moved to city, left after 1 day
A young couple from Arizona is getting a lot of grief from Chicagoans after they posted a video detailing the "traumatic experience" that led them to move out of the city after only one day. It's even inspired a neighborhood walking tour.
Final goodbye: Roll call of some of those who died in 2016
TOP 7 STORIES ON SOCIAL MEDIA:
1. Teen dies in Delaware high school fight, mayor says
2. Election 2016: Donald Trump is president-elect, Clinton concedes
3. Joaquin 'El Chapo' Guzman recaptured, Mexican officials say
4. Attorney suing Sears, Kohl's, Macy's, JC Penney for alleged price scheme
5. New Laws 2017: Illinois laws that take effect January 1
6. 9 women, United Airlines pilot charged in prostitution bust
7. Police: Relative, girlfriend charged in Gage Park murders
TOP 7 PHOTO GALLERIES:
1. NW Indiana drug sweep yields 30 arrest warrants
2. Chicago Cubs World Series victory parade
3. Lincoln Park mansion listed for record $50M
4. Philadelphia drug bust nets 170 arrests, $225K in narcotics
5. Scottie Pippen's Highland Park home hits market
6. FBI raids Lake County Sheriff's office in Crown Point
7. Several members of same family arrested on meth charges
