I-TEAM

Toxicology report released of driver in deadly high-speed Des Plaines crash

EMBED </>More News Videos

The I-Team obtained the toxicology report on the 21-year old driver whom police said caused the high-speed car crash that took the life of an Arlington Heights family in February. (WLS)

An ABC7 I-Team Investigation
By and Barbara Markoff
CHICAGO (WLS) --
The I-Team obtained the toxicology report on the 21-year old driver whom police said caused the high-speed car crash that took the life of an Arlington Heights family in February.

The driver in the Des Plaines accident Piotr Rog was drunk -- three times the legal limit according to records from the medical examiner obtained Friday night by the I-Team.

Rog's blood alcohol level was .216 and at his weight he would have needed nearly a dozen drinks to hit that mark.

Investigators said Rog was thrown out of a bar shortly before the high speed crash.

Rog was racing his Mercedes Benz down Northwest Highway at 135 mph according to police, but the number on his speedometer may have been less crucial than the number on these records -- toxicology results from the Cook County Medical Examiner show the blood alcohol level of .216.

Rog crashed just before 9 p.m. on February 16, a head-on crash with a Chevrolet Impala driven by Kevin Crawford of Arlington Heights. He was killed along with his wife Anita and their daughter Kirsten. Rog also died, and a friend riding in his car was critically injured and remains hospitalized at Lutheran General Hospital with a traumatic brain injury.

The I-Team reported that Des Plaines police were examining security cameras from a bar area near the scene of the accident after learning that Rog was seen there prior to the collision.

According to this commonly used police matrix, at Rog's driver's license weight of 180 lbs., to hit a blood alcohol level of .216, Rog would have consumed between 10 and 11 alcoholic drinks.

At that level of intoxication a person needs help walking, has total mental confusion and possible blackouts, and is approaching the level of alcohol poisoning and loss of consciousness.

Rog also had a terrible driving history. The I-Team obtained records that showed his license had been ordered suspended five times for multiple traffic violations including excessive speeding. His license was just reinstated on January 9 from the most recent suspension.

His social media portrayed a person fascinated by high-speed cars, motorcycles and daredevil stunts.

Despite the numerous suspensions, Rog's license was never revoked by state officials, who said the level and timing of his violations never allowed permanently barring him under the law.

Friday an attorney for the victims' surviving family members was considering whether a fatal combination of speed and alcohol will add up to a lawsuit.
Related Topics:
newsdrunk drivingI-TeamChicago
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
Driver in Des Plaines fatal crash had multiple license suspensions
4 killed, 1 critically injured in Des Plaines crash
Driver in deadly high-speed Des Plaines crash avoided license revocation
I-TEAM
Need a story investigated? Contact the ABC7 I-Team
Paris Shooting: ISIS claims responsiblity for deadly Champs-Elysees attack
High interest rates could increase car prices by several thousand dollars
Secret audio from Chicago brothers key to case against drug lord 'El Chapo'
More I-Team
NEWS
Need a story investigated? Contact the ABC7 I-Team
Man's body found in Elmhurst quarry
Bartender appeals fine for public belching, wins
House explosion reported in Markham
Inbound I-88 lanes closed at York Road after shooting
More News
Top Stories
House explosion reported in Markham
Inbound I-88 lanes closed at York Road after shooting
Police: Man arrested admitted to killing woman, said he was 'partying rough'
Your credit score could change this year
Facebook Live moratorium called for by Boykin, Rev. Jackson, Fr. Pflager
Elizabeth Thomas rescued, Tad Cummins charged after student, teacher missing 5 weeks
Indiana man arrested in Texas accused of torturing puppy
Show More
VIDEO: Semi drags car along interstate
50th anniversary of deadly Belvidere tornadoes
Jogger lied about finding ball of snakes
NCIS: Navy SEAL possessed and produced child porn on phone
Guilty verdict in 2013 slaying of Highland Park man
More News
Top Video
ABC7 Eyewitness News Digest
West Town church celebrates 150 years
Paris Shooting: Champs-Elysees gunman had shot at police in France before
CPD offers new technology to report crimes anonymously
More Video