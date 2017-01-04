NEWS

Toy company ships marijuana to woman by mistake
A woman opened up a package from a Santa Monica-based toy company but found something completely different, illegal and not suitable for children. (KABC)

SANTA MONICA, Calif. --
A woman opened up a package from a Santa Monica-based toy company but found something completely different, illegal and not suitable for children.

The New York mom was demanding answers on Tuesday after she said her toy delivery turned out to be a package full of marijuana.

"I was able to smell it. I knew something was up right away," said Pamela Marks, who received the surprise delivery.

Marks said there was about 7 pounds of pot in the package, which was shipped by Santa Monica-based company JAKKS Pacific.

She writes a blog where she reviews children's toys and clothes and has received thousands of shipments from companies over the years.

"I think I've opened probably about 3,500 packages. So one out of every 3,500 should be something strange, I guess...," Marks joked.

Deputies confiscated the drugs and were investigating the incident.

Eyewitness News reached out to JAKKS Pacific for comment, and the company said in a statement it was conducting its own investigation.

"The Company is taking this very seriously, and we are conducting an investigation to determine the facts behind this matter," the statement read.

