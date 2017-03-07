Train strikes, drags charter bus in Biloxi, Mississippi; 3 dead, 35 injured

A freight train smashed into a charter bus in Biloxi, Mississippi, on Tuesday, dragging the bus 300 feet down the tracks and leaving at least three people dead, authorities said.The train was a CSX freight with a lot of weight up front: three engines pulling 52 rail cars, with half of them full. And dead ahead of it was a bus stuck on the tracks filled with senior citizens who had almost arrived for a casino outing.The bus from Austin, Texas was broadsided at Main Street Crossing in Biloxi, a resort town on the Gulf of Mexico in southern Mississippi.Even as some of the 43 passengers were trying to get off and save their own lives, investigators from the National Transportation Safety Board headed to the scene and will take charge of the case. Authorities say 35 people were taken to hospitals, some airlifted in critical condition.An eyewitness tells a chilling story of the approaching disaster."The tracks were too high to make it over. He tried to go in reverse and it wouldn't move so he tried to go forward again and it still couldn't move. Within this time frame the train was trying to stop. But the momentum was too great. When the train hit the bus - there were people that did get off - about six. There were four others that were trying to get off - those people were hit by the bus - and they were flown either under the train or underneath the bus," said Mark Robinson, a witness.Images from the scene shot the bus, upright and still intact, straddling the tracks, with the CSX train pushed up against its left side.A nearby hospital set up a triage unit at the site to treat the injured, and helicopters were carrying the injured to hospitals that handle trauma cases.The bus was marked as belonging to Echo Transportation, which Texas corporate records show is a unit of a company called TBL Group, based in Grand Prairie, near Dallas. A phone message and an email left for Echo were not immediately returned. The train was headed from New Orleans to Alabama.The I-Team found a posted warning at that crossing - an alert to motorists that about a dangerous ground clearance - especially so for longer vehicles. In early January, a delivery truck got stuck here, just as the bus did today. The Pepsi driver got out before a CSX train slammed into his truck. No one was hurt that day, but two months later it has happened again with fatal results.Less than three weeks ago emergency officials and rescue workers in Biloxi ran a drill to deal with this very scenario: train into truck and lots of people hurt. They had to put that training into play on Tuesday, but still ended up with four dead and dozens hurt.CSX, based in Jacksonville, Florida, didn't immediately respond to a request for comment. The crossing has flashing lights and crossing gates, CSX said in a statement.