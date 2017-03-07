NEWS

Train strikes, drags charter bus in Biloxi, Mississippi; 4 dead, 35 injured

<div class="meta image-caption"><div class="origin-logo origin-image none"><span>none</span></div><span class="caption-text">(Joni Armstrong)</span></div>
BILOXI, Miss. --
A freight train smashed into a charter bus in Biloxi, Mississippi, on Tuesday, dragging the bus 300 feet down the tracks and leaving at least four people dead, authorities said.

Images from the scene show the bus, upright and still intact, straddling the tracks, with the CSX train pushed up against its left side.

The bus was carrying 50 people from Austin, Texas, Biloxi Police Chief John Miller said at a news conference. He said authorities believe the bus was stopped on the tracks at the time of the crash, but they don't yet know why. Police say 35 were taken to hospitals, and seven others were checked out at the scene.

At least four people were killed, according to Biloxi city spokesman Vincent Creel, who said emergency responders were still removing injured people from the bus more than 30 minutes after the crash, pulling many through windows.

Witnesses told WLOX-TV that passengers were senior citizens. Charter buses often carry patrons to one of Biloxi's eight casinos, but Creel said he wasn't sure where the bus was headed.

"I want you to know we're doing everything we can to get everyone off this bus," Miller said.

The CSX train, pulled by three locomotives, was headed eastbound when it hit the bus at a crossing in downtown Biloxi just before 2:15 p.m, Creel said. The single track is the CSX mainline along the Gulf Coast, passing through densely populated areas of southern Mississippi.

A nearby hospital set up a triage unit at the site to treat the injured, and helicopters were carrying the injured to hospitals that handle trauma cases.

The bus was marked as belonging to Echo Transportation, which Texas corporate records show is a unit of a company called TBL Group, based in Grand Prairie, near Dallas. A phone message and an email left for Echo were not immediately returned. The train was headed from New Orleans to Alabama. The charter bus was traveling from Austin to a Biloxi casino.

CSX, based in Jacksonville, Florida, didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

The crossing has flashing lights and crossing gates, CSX said in a statement.
Related Topics:
newsu.s. & worldbus crashtrain crashMississippi
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Need a story investigated? Contact the ABC7 I-Team
Jewish day school in Edgewater evacuated due to bomb threat
Mom arrested after 6-year-old found with heroin at school
Police: Man raped, beat woman for 2 weeks for losing purse
More News
Top Stories
Jewish day school in Edgewater evacuated due to bomb threat
HS student in videotaped altercation says he couldn't take it anymore
Blind dog found alive after 7 nights in wilderness
Casey Anthony speaks about case: 'I sleep pretty good at night'
Police: Man raped, beat woman for 2 weeks for losing purse
Students participate in tornado drill for Severe Weather Preparedness Week
Wind rips off part of HS roof; downed power lines spark Oak Lawn fire
Show More
Man celebrates 110th birthday with 106-year-old wife
Mom arrested after 6-year-old found with heroin at school
Indiana police: Woman died trying to save missing dog who drowned
WikiLeaks publishes CIA trove alleging wide scale hacking
Waukegan Bank of America robbed, police say
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: 12 female athletes who made history
Police: Armed men robbed 4 NW Side businesses in 2 hours
Brookfield Zoo optimistic new polar bear will make love connection
PHOTOS: Group releases list of Chicago's most endangered buildings
More Photos