Transport driver arrested in murder of elderly Berwyn couple

On Friday, Berwyn Police announced they arrested Roger Scoby in the murder of an elderly couple in Berwyn. (WLS)

By
BERWYN, Ill. (WLS) --
On Friday, Berwyn Police announced they arrested Roger Scoby in the murder of an elderly couple in Berwyn.

This was a crime described as especially brutal and senseless.

The victims were an older couple, both with disabilities, shot execution style in their house.

Police have charged 40-year-old Roger Scoby of Schaumburg with two counts of first degree murder.

Police say he confessed to the crime.

Tommie Moore, 70, and her husband Ira Moore, 67, were found dead in their Berwyn home last Friday. They had both been shot in the head and Tommie, the wife, had also been stabbed multiple times in the torso.

There were no signs of forced entry into the home and police say Scoby was known to the couple. They had used his services as a transport driver for an area hospital.

Police say Scoby had come to the house last week to drop something off for the couple. He told police he simply lost control.

"This was a very heinous crime against two of our elderly residents. It was just awful to have senior citizens go through something like this," said Berwyn Police Department Interim Chief Michael Cimaglia.

"At this point his motive was vague. First he said it was an accident and then he said he lost control," said Detective Thomas Tate of the Berwyn Police Department.

Ira Moore was a Vietnam veteran and a double amputee, who needed a wheelchair. Relatives say Tommie Moore had dementia.

Police say physical evidence also linked him to the crime.

Police say Scoby had a prior criminal record and has served time in the past, but declined to give details.
