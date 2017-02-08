Trump asserts he has right to enact travel ban

President Donald Trump is asserting that had the right to enact his travel ban.He tells a group of police chiefs that his immigration order was "done for the security of our nation." He says the order was written "beautifully" and was within his executive authority.Trump says "a bad high school student would understand this."A federal judge has put the ban on hold, and an appeals court is considering an appeal from the Trump administration. The order includes a temporary travel ban on travelers from seven Muslim-majority countries.While awaiting a decision, Trump says "courts seem to be so political."