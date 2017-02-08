  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Weather Advisory
    Full Story
NEWS

Trump asserts he has right to enact travel ban

resident Donald Trump listens during a meeting with pharmaceutical industry leaders in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington, Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2017. (AP Photo)

President Donald Trump is asserting that had the right to enact his travel ban.

He tells a group of police chiefs that his immigration order was "done for the security of our nation." He says the order was written "beautifully" and was within his executive authority.

Trump says "a bad high school student would understand this."

A federal judge has put the ban on hold, and an appeals court is considering an appeal from the Trump administration. The order includes a temporary travel ban on travelers from seven Muslim-majority countries.

While awaiting a decision, Trump says "courts seem to be so political."
Related Topics:
newsimmigrationexecutive orderdonald trump9th u.s. circuit court of appealstravelbancourtCalifornia
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
Federal judges express skepticism about Trump travel ban
NEWS
Need a story investigated? Contact the ABC7 I-Team
Trump Attacks Travel Ban Challengers, Says 'Bad High School Student' Would Know Ban Is Legal
Chris Kennedy announces Illinois governor run
Winter Storm to Bring Heavy Snow to Northeast
Boy Scouts alters policy, allows first transgender boy to join
More News
Top Stories
Several crashes reported on icy roads in southwest suburbs
Man beaten, stabbed during robbery at Loop CTA Blue Line station
Charges pending against man who attacked Ogden students
Chris Kennedy announces Illinois governor run
Warren silenced by Senate GOP over Sessions criticism
Boy Scouts alters policy, allows first transgender boy to join
United Airlines experiencing flight delays
Show More
Police: Man found shot in Palatine Walmart parking lot
Police: University of Michigan students received racist, threatening emails
Iranian baby with heart defect admitted to Oregon hospital
Robber tosses large rock through River North store window
South Elgin boy home from hospital after alleged beating
More News
Photos
Indiana man pleads guilty in abduction, slaying of toddler
Shedd mourns death of 'Granddad,' oldest living aquarium fish
PHOTOS: Winter fun around the world
Willis Tower to get $500 million renovation
More Photos