Trump immigration order protest underway in Loop

CHICAGO (WLS) --
A protest against President Trump's executive orders on immigration is growing and on the move in downtown Chicago.

WATCH LIVE: Trump immigration order protest shuts down Loop streets

The demonstration started Wednesday evening at the corner of Van Buren and Canal in front of the offices for the Department of Homeland Security.

Expect rolling street closures as the group marches towards Federal Plaza.

The group is protesting Trump's temporary order banning Syrian refugees and travelers from 7 Muslim-majority countries.
