CHICAGO POLICE DEPARTMENT

Trump to meet with Chicago FOP President Dean Angelo, other police union leader

EMBED </>More News Videos

President Donald Trump is expected to sit down with the head of the Fraternal Order of Police and other leaders of Chicago's police union. (WLS)

Laura Podesta
CHICAGO (WLS) --
President Donald Trump is expected to sit down Tuesday with the head of the Fraternal Order of Police and other police union leaders from across the nation.

The meeting could give insight to the Trump administration's views on Chicago gun violence and police reform.

FOP President Dean Angelo and other police union leaders will take part Tuesday in a listening session with Trump in Washington, D.C.

The president has been outspoken about the number of shootings in Chicago. He tweeted in January: "If Chicago doesn't fix the horrible 'carnage' going on, 228 shootings in 2017 with 42 killings (up 24 percent from 2016), I will send in the feds."

Angelo told ABC7 Eyewitness News last month how his officers were feeling.

"You know, morale is in the toilet. We are way behind the times in recognizing the needs and programs sufficient enough to meet the demands of policing in 2017," Angelo said.

That morale problem was compounded by the fact that the department was recently the focus of a months-long investigation by the U.S. Department of Justice, which exposed a "pattern and practice of excessive force" within the CPD and institutional racism.

Angelo's meeting with Trump begins at 10 a.m. ABC7's Eric Horng will be in Washington to cover the president's meeting with police union leaders. Look for his live reports Tuesday afternoon.
Related Topics:
newsunionschicago police departmentPresident Donald Trumpu.s. & worldchicago violenceChicagoNear West SideWashington D.C.West Loop
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
Chicago police union president to meet with Trump, DOJ officials
Chicago police stop using controversial training video
Chicago leaders respond to Trump violence tweet
Trump tweets he'll 'send the Feds' to Chicago for violence
CHICAGO POLICE DEPARTMENT
Chicago police union president to meet with Trump, DOJ officials
Undisclosed medical condition could affect Daley testimony
Police: 1 dead, 8 wounded in 8 shootings since Friday afternoon
Study: Chicago stop-and-frisk numbers drop, more work needed
Police seek man who took photo of little girl holding gun
More chicago police department
NEWS
Need a story investigated? Contact the ABC7 I-Team
Couple arrested after trying to sell infant on Craigslist
Undercover Miami police officers caught in shooting ambush, 2 wounded
Merrionette Park manhunt underway
Wife of London attacker 'saddened and shocked'
More News
Top Stories
2 shootings reported on inbound I-290 in 9 hours, ISP says
Merrionette Park manhunt underway
Man charged in Joliet hammer attack of brother's fiancee
Dog owner finds anti-bark collar on pet after daycare visit
Police release surveillance photos in Naperville nail salon armed robbery
Man shot by ICE agent in Belmont Cragin
Homemade slime gives girl 3rd-degree burns
Show More
Authorities: Teen planned shooting at her school
Police: Dogs sickened by poisoned hot dogs tossed in yards
14 inmates on the run after Mexico prison break
Father Dan Mallette dead at 85
Stylist gives life-changing makeover to depressed woman
More News
Top Video
Man shot by ICE agent in Belmont Cragin
Police release surveillance photos in Naperville nail salon armed robbery
Majestic horses prepare for 'Odysseo' show in Chicago
Man charged in Joliet hammer attack of brother's fiancee
More Video