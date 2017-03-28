President Donald Trump is expected to sit down Tuesday with the head of the Fraternal Order of Police and other police union leaders from across the nation.The meeting could give insight to the Trump administration's views on Chicago gun violence and police reform.FOP President Dean Angelo and other police union leaders will take part Tuesday in a listening session with Trump in Washington, D.C.The president has been outspoken about the number of shootings in Chicago. He tweeted in January: "If Chicago doesn't fix the horrible 'carnage' going on, 228 shootings in 2017 with 42 killings (up 24 percent from 2016), I will send in the feds."Angelo told ABC7 Eyewitness News last month how his officers were feeling."You know, morale is in the toilet. We are way behind the times in recognizing the needs and programs sufficient enough to meet the demands of policing in 2017," Angelo said.That morale problem was compounded by the fact that the department was recently the focus of a months-long investigation by the U.S. Department of Justice, which exposed a "pattern and practice of excessive force" within the CPD and institutional racism.Angelo's meeting with Trump begins at 10 a.m. ABC7's Eric Horng will be in Washington to cover the president's meeting with police union leaders. Look for his live reports Tuesday afternoon.