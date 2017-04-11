NEWS

Two 12-year-old boys, man shot in Old Town

Neighbors heard between five and 15 gunshots Tuesday afternoon in the 1400-block of North Sedgwick in the Old Town neighborhood. (WLS)

By and Liz Nagy
CHICAGO (WLS) --
Three people -- two 12-year-old boys and a 66-year-old man -- were injured in a drive-by shooting Tuesday afternoon in the city's Old town neighborhood, officials said.

At about 2:30 p.m., someone in a gray vehicle fired multiple shots at the Mini Mart in the 1400-block of North Sedgwick Street, witness said. Some reported hearing between five and 15 gunshots.

The victims were standing outside as the store was closed briefly during the owner's afternoon prayer.

The two boys live about half a block from where the shooting happened and were headed to a Mini Mart, neighbors said. The front windows of the Mini Mart were shattered as police investigated Tuesday afternoon.

One of the 12-year-old boys was shot in the chest, the other was shot in the left leg. They were taken to Lurie's Children Hospital in serious to critical condition. The man was shot in the hand and taken to Northwestern Hospital.

Some neighbors said that the Mini Mart had been problematic in the neighborhood.

"Too many gangbangers out here," said Deborah Thomas, an aunt of one of the young victims.

The man was a janitor in the building where the boys live.

No one was in custody Monday. Investigators said the block's many surveillance cameras will help them identify an offender.

Two 12-year-old boys were shot during a drive-by in the 1400-block of North Sedgwick in the city's Old Town neighborhood.

Three people were shot Tuesday afternoon at Mini Mart in the 1400-block of North Sedgwick Street on Chicago's North Side.

