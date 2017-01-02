Two-year twins: Babies born Dec. 31, Jan. 1

At least two sets of twins were born in different years in the U.S. over the weekend.
A couple in Arizona now have twin boys born in different years.
Sawyer Shay arrived at 11:51 p.m. on New Year's Eve. His brother Everett showed up at 12:01 a.m.
The boys parents said they got to the hospital Saturday, and as the clocked kept ticking they knew they had a special duo making a grand entrance into the world.
"As it was happening we were like 'Oh'. We had a little foreshadowing this could happen," said Brandon Shay, the twins' father.
The boys have two sisters ages 13 and four that are waiting for them at home.
For the second straight year in San Diego, a set of twins were born just minutes apart in two different years.
KFMB-TV reports twin girls were born at Sharp Mary Birch Hospital for Women and Newborns.
One girl arrived at 11:56 p.m. on Dec. 31, and the other came on Jan. 1, 2017 at midnight.
The family was not available for comment.
Last year, a baby girl and boy arrived one minute before and two minutes after the New Year at San Diego Kaiser Permanente Zion Medical Center.
