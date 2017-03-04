A University of Illinois student from west suburban Franklin Park died after falling off an apartment building balcony in Champaign, Ill. Friday night, police said. The incident occurred on what is known as "Unofficial St. Patrick's Day" in Urbana-Champaign.Champaign police responded to the first block of East John Street at about 10:36 p.m. and found Jonathan Morales, 23, unresponsive.Morales was transported to Carle Foundation Hospital where he was later pronounced dead, police said.Morales was a communications major from Franklin Park and residing in Champaign.According to a preliminary investigation, Morales' fall was accidental, police said.Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact the Champaign Police Department's Investigations Division at (217) 351-4545 or Crime Stoppers at (217) 373-8477.