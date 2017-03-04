NEWS

U of I student from Franklin Park dies after fall from balcony on Unofficial St. Patrick's Day

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WLS) --
A University of Illinois student from west suburban Franklin Park died after falling off an apartment building balcony in Champaign, Ill. Friday night, police said. The incident occurred on what is known as "Unofficial St. Patrick's Day" in Urbana-Champaign.

Champaign police responded to the first block of East John Street at about 10:36 p.m. and found Jonathan Morales, 23, unresponsive.

Morales was transported to Carle Foundation Hospital where he was later pronounced dead, police said.

Morales was a communications major from Franklin Park and residing in Champaign.

According to a preliminary investigation, Morales' fall was accidental, police said.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact the Champaign Police Department's Investigations Division at (217) 351-4545 or Crime Stoppers at (217) 373-8477.
Related Topics:
newsfalluniversity of illinoisChampaign - UrbanaFranklin Park
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Need a story investigated? Contact the ABC7 I-Team
Obama denies Trump's unsubstantiated claim that he wiretapped phones in Trump Tower
Trump flashes anger over Sessions recusal, Russia stories in Oval Office meeting
Chicago police officer in need of liver
More News
Top Stories
Murder suspect released by accident back in custody
CFD: Man smoking with oxygen tank sparked fatal fire on NW Side
Dying author pens essay with dating profile of husband
Trump claims Obama had his phones wiretapped; no proof cited
Man stabbed on Blue Line train in Jefferson Park
5 wounded in Chicago weekend shootings
Ala. theater refuses to show 'Beauty and the Beast' over gay character
Show More
Mumps suspected at Barrington, Arlington Heights schools
Brawny Woman replaces Man for Women's History Month
Peanut butter substitute recalled after E. coli outbreak
Chicago celebrates 180th birthday Saturday
Chicago native Nadine Velazquez stars in new hit TV show
More News
Photos
Brookfield Zoo optimistic new polar bear will make love connection
PHOTOS: Group releases list of Chicago's most endangered buildings
PHOTOS: Tornado damage in Ottawa, Naplate, LaSalle County
PHOTOS: Oscar selfies, fan photos
More Photos