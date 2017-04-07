An Uber passenger in New York City went on a verbal assault like you won't believe, and the driver, he took it all in stride."I will kick your phone in your face *expletive,*" the passenger said.It is an Uber ride that gives road rage a whole new meaning.A passenger went absolutely ballistic."Call my man! Call my man and tell him you're not taking me, call him! My phone died you're not taking me to him," the passenger said. "Yo, I will start bugging out. I will start bugging out and throw this bleep all over the car. Call my man because it's his credit card and tell him! Tell him!"The dash cam video was taken by Uber driver Bell Boubacar on Monday during a ride from East Harlem to the Bronx."She said, 'I'm going to punch myself in the face and then call the cops and say you did it.' I'm like, 'OK,'" Boubacar said.In the nearly nine minute meltdown you can also hear the rider threaten to falsely accuse him of rape."I'm going to start screaming out the window that you raping me. That you raped me," she said. "Go back to your country. Donald Trump gonna send you and your family back *expletive*. Thank you, thank you."She didn't stop there, and got angry when she noticed the driver recording the confrontation."Why you recording me? Why you recording me? I'm recording you. I'm recording you. He just hit me in my face. He just hit me in my face!" the passenger said.The tirade happened, apparently, because Boubacar didn't have an iPhone charger."You can't really get mad at all these people. In New York if you live here you have to learn how to control yourself or you're going to fight every day," Boubacar said.An Uber spokesperson says the behavior in that video and says it will not be tolerated, and that the rider's account has been banned.In the meantime, Boubacar says the company has been extremely supportive of him, even giving him a cash bonus and providing him with a lifetime supply of phone chargers.