  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Weather Advisory
    Full Story
NEWS

UIC student choked in domestic incident, campus police say

University of Illinois - Chicago campus (FILE) (uic )

CHICAGO (WLS) --
University of Illinois at Chicago campus police said a student was choked in a domestic battery incident Thursday afternoon.

Campus police said around 1:35 p.m., in the 1200-block of South Halsted Street, someone saw a man, who they said is not affiliated with UIC, sitting on the victim while choking her. The witness called police, but the man fled the scene. UIC Police canvassed the area but could not locate him.

Campus police said the man is known to the victim. He is described as a 22-year-old black man, 5 ft. 9 in. tall and 185 lbs., wearing a gray zip-up jacket, black sweat pants and a UIC beanie hat.

The victim refused medical attention.

Anyone with information should contact the UIC Police Department at 312-996-2830.
Related Topics:
newsdomestic violencechokingUniversity of Illinois - ChicagoChicagoUniversity Village
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Need a story investigated? Contact the ABC7 I-Team
EMT dead after being run over by own stolen ambulance in New York
No federal or state aid for Naplate tornado damage
Infant saved from submerged SUV in Illinois lake
More News
Top Stories
3-year-old boy shot in head in Englewood
Northwestern wins first-ever NCAA tournament game
13 charged in heroin ring bust of suburban compound that made $1M a year, police say
Officer that helped 3 Englewood girls, grandmother under investigation
Infant saved from submerged SUV in Illinois lake
2 EMTs run over by own ambulance after vehicle stolen
Dog mutilated by butcher finds forever home
Show More
No federal or state aid for Naplate tornado damage
Feds: 26-year-old con man showed off money, lavish lifestyle
Boys who tried to trick teacher with haircut honored
24 students, 2 teachers sickened by possible CO at Bourbonnais school
David Ross talks about 'Dancing with the Stars' premiere
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Teen finds 7.44 carat diamond in state park
Snow day at the Shedd: Sea otters frolic in fresh powder
Images from the March 2017 blizzard
PHOTOS: 35 vehicles involved in chain-reaction Kennedy crashes
More Photos