STORE CLOSING

Ultra Foods grocery stores closing around Chicago area

(Shutterstock)

Several Ultra Foods stores are closing in the Chicago area.

The Chicago Tribune reported that Central Grocers is shutting down under-performing stores in Wheaton, Lansing, Joliet, Chicago Heights, Calumet Park and Forest Park.

Central Grocers is also selling 22 Strack & Van Til grocery stores in Illinois and Indiana.

Several other stores announced closures this year including Macy's and JC Penney.
