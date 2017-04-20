Ultra Foods grocery stores closing around Chicago area

Several Ultra Foods stores are closing in the Chicago area.
The Chicago Tribune reported that Central Grocers is shutting down under-performing stores in Wheaton, Lansing, Joliet, Chicago Heights, Calumet Park and Forest Park.
Central Grocers is also selling 22 Strack & Van Til grocery stores in Illinois and Indiana.
Several other stores announced closures this year including Macy's and JC Penney.
