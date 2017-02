A United Airlines Passenger said he was sitting on a plane waiting at the gate at O'Hare Airport.

United Airlines is experiencing flight delays due to a computer issue, according to a company spokesperson.The spokesperson said computers are delayed in giving pilots their flight plans. Flights are still operating, but they have a small number of delays, officials said.United Airlines said no flights have been canceled and they are working to resolve the issue.One passenger told ABC 7 he was sitting on a plane at the gate around 8:30 a.m. at O'Hare Airport.The computer issue affects flights around the country.United Airlines said this is not the same issue that caused flight delays recently