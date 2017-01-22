United Airlines flights grounded nationwide due to computer issue

International flights, as well as Hawaii and Alaska, were not impacted, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.
In a tweet, the Chicago-based airline said the ground stop was due to a computer issue.
Click here to view FAA advisory.
A ground stop is in place for domestic flights due to an IT issue. We?re working on a resolution. We apologize for the inconvenience.— United (@united) January 23, 2017
In a statement, United spokesperson Maddie King said: "We have issued a ground stop for all domestic mainline flights due to an IT issue. We are working as quickly as possible to resolve this issue and get out customers to their final destinations. We apologize for the inconvenience to our customers."