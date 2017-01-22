United Airlines flights grounded nationwide due to computer issue

A ground stop is in place for domestic flights due to an IT issue. We?re working on a resolution. We apologize for the inconvenience. — United (@united) January 23, 2017

United Airlines flights were grounded nationwide Sunday evening due to a computer issue.International flights, as well as Hawaii and Alaska, were not impacted, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.In a tweet, the Chicago-based airline said the ground stop was due to a computer issue.In a statement, United spokesperson Maddie King said: "We have issued a ground stop for all domestic mainline flights due to an IT issue. We are working as quickly as possible to resolve this issue and get out customers to their final destinations. We apologize for the inconvenience to our customers."