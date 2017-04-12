United CEO apologizes to passenger dragged off flight

CHICAGO (WLS) --United Airlines CEO Oscar Munoz spoke Wednesday in an exclusive interview with ABC News about a passenger who was bloodied as he was violently dragged off an overbooked flight at O'Hare International Airport.
Munoz called the incident "horrific" and promised to make changes in the future.
Dr. David Dao, 69, recovered Wednesday at a hospital, according to two Chicago attorneys representing him.
Dao and Munoz had not spoken as of 11 a.m.
Munoz said the incident was the result of a system failure. He said the world caught United at a bad moment and that it would never happen again.
He gave an apology in an interview with ABC News' Rebecca Jarvis in Chicago, as he responded to the international outrage prompted by video of Dao being pulled from his seat last Sunday and dragged by his hands down the aisle of a plane.
"The first thing to say is to apologize to Dr. Dao, his family, the passengers on that flight, our customers, our employees. That is not who our family at United is," Munoz said.
New video shows Dao refusing to get off the flight, saying he needed to get home to see patients in the morning.
United was trying to get four passengers to leave the plane to make room for a flight crew.
Munoz initially called Dao "disruptive and belligerent." But he did an about face days later, saying the doctor did nothing wrong.
United CEO Oscar Munoz: I?m sorry. We will fix this. https://t.co/v8EPGsiDCi pic.twitter.com/eOPiYcagvo— United (@united) April 11, 2017
"My initial words fell short of truly expressing what we were feeling. That's something that I've learned from. The expression of apology," Munoz said. "He was a paying passenger, sitting in our seat, in our aircraft. No one should be treated that way."
Munoz said he needs to give frontline managers better resources and policies, so they can use better common sense.
He also promised to review over-booking procedures and vowed to never again to use law enforcement to take a passenger off an overbooked boarded plane.
"To remove a booked, paid, seated passenger... We can't do that," Munoz said.
United customers at O'Hare reacted Wednesday to the promised changes.
"I think that they'll follow through. They care about their customers. I hope they resolve the problem," said traveler.
"This isn't the worst thing that's happened before, for an airline," said Lanya Grammer. She "absolutely" thinks the problem can be fixed.
Many have called for a boycott of the airline. A protest was held Tuesday night at O'Hare. The Rainbow PUSH Coalition organized a protest for Wednesday afternoon. The Reverend Jesse Jackson will be present.