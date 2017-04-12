NEWS

United CEO apologizes to passenger dragged off flight

EMBED </>More News Videos

United Airlines CEO Oscar Munoz opened up about a man who was violently dragged off an overbooked flight Sunday at O'Hare Airport. (WLS)

By
CHICAGO (WLS) --
United Airlines CEO Oscar Munoz spoke Wednesday in an exclusive interview with ABC News about a passenger who was bloodied as he was violently dragged off an overbooked flight at O'Hare International Airport.

Munoz called the incident "horrific" and promised to make changes in the future.

Dr. David Dao, 69, recovered Wednesday at a hospital, according to two Chicago attorneys representing him.

READ MORE: Who is Dr. David Dao?

Dao and Munoz had not spoken as of 11 a.m.

WATCH: MUNOZ INTERVIEW WITH ABC NEWS
EMBED More News Videos

United CEO Oscar Munoz sat down exclusively with ABC News after controversy over the removal of a passenger from an overcrowded plane.



Munoz said the incident was the result of a system failure. He said the world caught United at a bad moment and that it would never happen again.

He gave an apology in an interview with ABC News' Rebecca Jarvis in Chicago, as he responded to the international outrage prompted by video of Dao being pulled from his seat last Sunday and dragged by his hands down the aisle of a plane.

RAW VIDEO: UNITED PASSENGER DRAGGED OFF FLIGHT AT O'HARE
EMBED More News Videos

A Facebook video appears to show a passenger being forcibly removed from a United Airlines flight Sunday evening at O'Hare International Airport.


"The first thing to say is to apologize to Dr. Dao, his family, the passengers on that flight, our customers, our employees. That is not who our family at United is," Munoz said.

READ MORE: United Airlines Doctor Video - Moment-by-moment timeline of Flight 3411

New video shows Dao refusing to get off the flight, saying he needed to get home to see patients in the morning.

United was trying to get four passengers to leave the plane to make room for a flight crew.

Munoz initially called Dao "disruptive and belligerent." But he did an about face days later, saying the doctor did nothing wrong.



"My initial words fell short of truly expressing what we were feeling. That's something that I've learned from. The expression of apology," Munoz said. "He was a paying passenger, sitting in our seat, in our aircraft. No one should be treated that way."

Munoz said he needs to give frontline managers better resources and policies, so they can use better common sense.

He also promised to review over-booking procedures and vowed to never again to use law enforcement to take a passenger off an overbooked boarded plane.

"To remove a booked, paid, seated passenger... We can't do that," Munoz said.



United customers at O'Hare reacted Wednesday to the promised changes.

"I think that they'll follow through. They care about their customers. I hope they resolve the problem," said traveler.

"This isn't the worst thing that's happened before, for an airline," said Lanya Grammer. She "absolutely" thinks the problem can be fixed.

Many have called for a boycott of the airline. A protest was held Tuesday night at O'Hare. The Rainbow PUSH Coalition organized a protest for Wednesday afternoon. The Reverend Jesse Jackson will be present.
Related Topics:
newsUnited Airlinespassengercontroversial videou.s. & worldconsumerKentuckyO'Hare
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
United Airlines Doctor Video: Moment-by-moment timeline of Flight 3411
United CEO: 'No one should be treated that way'
Outrage grows after United passenger dragged off plane
Who is the Kentucky doctor dragged from the United plane?
VIDEO: United passenger dragged off overcrowded flight at O'Hare
NEWS
Need a story investigated? Contact the ABC7 I-Team
United Airlines Doctor Video: Moment-by-moment timeline of Flight 3411
Tillerson meets with Putin amid tensions over Syria
Motive in Cook County judge's murder under investigation
More News
Top Stories
9 cases of rat lungworm disease confirmed on Maui
IPRA video shows woman fighting employees before police fatally shot her
Police: Woman kills sister, mom, 2 men, self
Cops: Prostitute, friend rob home after 'john' failed to pay
United Airlines Doctor Video: Moment-by-moment timeline of Flight 3411
Teen's quest for Wendy's nuggets gets huge Twitter support
Man arrested after alleged broken wrist, slashing over wrong McDonald's order
Show More
3 firefighters on vacation hit by DUI driver, 1 dies, police say
2 sought in Burr Ridge gun theft
Motive in Cook County judge's murder under investigation
Teen charged in parents' murder to go free on bond
Study shows why shoelaces come untied
More News
Top Video
IPRA video shows woman fighting employees before police fatally shot her
Motive in Cook County judge's murder under investigation
VIDEO: United passenger dragged off overcrowded flight at O'Hare
ABC7 AccuWeather Forecast
More Video