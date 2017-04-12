CHICAGO (WLS) --United Airlines CEO Oscar Munoz opened up about a man who was violently dragged off an overbooked flight Sunday at O'Hare International Airport.
Munoz spoke with ABC News in Chicago early Wednesday morning in his first on-camera interview on the case, which has drawn attention from across the globe. He promised changes at United.
Munoz was still dealing with the fallout of a viral video that shows a passenger getting dragged off of a United flight, his face bloody.
RAW VIDEO: UNITED PASSENGER DRAGGED OFF FLIGHT AT O'HARE
Dr. David Dao, 69, refused to get off the plane after the airline overbooked and was trying to get passengers to give up their seats for a flight crew that needed to be in Louisville, Ky., for a flight the next day.
At first, Munoz seemed to blame the passenger. He has backed off from that and apologized for what he said he now sees as a "horrific" incident.
United CEO Oscar Munoz: I?m sorry. We will fix this. https://t.co/v8EPGsiDCi pic.twitter.com/eOPiYcagvo— United (@united) April 11, 2017
"My initial words fell short of truly expressing what we were feeling. That's something that I've learned from. The expression of apology," Munoz said.
United CEO response to United Express Flight 3411. pic.twitter.com/rF5gNIvVd0— United (@united) April 10, 2017
Munoz: "We are not going to put a law enforcement official to take them off the aircraft."
ABC News: "A law enforcement official will never come on one of your planes again?"
Munoz: "To remove a booked, paid, seating passenger? We can't do that."
A group protested Tuesday night at O'Hare. More protests are planned Wednesday at United, which comes as the company's stock took a big dive.
Munoz said he has no plans to resign. He said what happened was a system failure and that the airline needs to give frontline managers more tools to deal with these situations.
The CEO also said most of all, those managers needed to use common sense. Munoz said the issue would have been solved by that, common sense. He took responsibility, saying he will fix it.
Munoz has also ordered a review of United's overbooking policies.
Listen to much more of the interview with Munoz on Good Morning America, which starts at 7 a.m. Wednesday.