NEWS

United changes policy, crew can't displace seated passengers

(WLS)

CHICAGO --
United Airlines is changing a company policy and will no longer allow crew members to displace customers already onboard an airplane.

The change comes after a passenger, Dr. David Dao, was dragged from a fully-booked United Express flight in Chicago because he refused to give up his seat to make room for crew members. Cellphone video of the incident sparked widespread outrage and created a public-relations nightmare for United.

Under the change outlined in an internal April 14 email, a crew member must make must-ride bookings at least 60 minutes prior to departure. Crews could previously be booked until the time of departure.

United spokeswoman Maggie Schmerin said in an email Sunday that the change is an initial step in a review of policies and it's meant to ensure that situations like Dao's never happen again.

RAW VIDEO: UNITED PASSENGER DRAGGED OFF FLIGHT AT O'HARE
EMBED More News Videos

A Facebook video appears to show a passenger being forcibly removed from a United Airlines flight Sunday evening at O'Hare International Airport.

READ MORE: Who is Dr. David Dao?

WATCH: MUNOZ INTERVIEW WITH ABC NEWS
EMBED More News Videos

United CEO Oscar Munoz sat down exclusively with ABC News after controversy over the removal of a passenger from an overcrowded plane.

Related Topics:
newsUnited Airlinespassengercontroversial videou.s. & worldconsumerKentuckyO'Hare
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
Lawyer: United will save evidence in dragged passenger case
United, Chicago airport officials questioned about passenger dragged off flight
2 more officers placed on leave after passenger dragged off United flight
United Airlines Doctor Video: Moment-by-moment timeline of Flight 3411
United CEO: 'No one should be treated that way'
Outrage grows after United passenger dragged off plane
Who is the Kentucky doctor dragged from the United plane?
VIDEO: United passenger dragged off overcrowded flight at O'Hare
NEWS
Need a story investigated? Contact the ABC7 I-Team
Cleveland police search for man in Facebook Live fatal shooting
39 shot, 1 fatally, in Chicago weekend shootings
Mother accused of abusing child on video
More News
Top Stories
39 shot, 1 fatally, in Chicago weekend shootings
Cleveland police search for man in Facebook Live fatal shooting
Trump to travel to Wisconsin Tuesday
4 critically hurt, including child, in wrong-way crash on Lake Shore Drive
Vice President Mike Pence makes surprise visit to Korean Demilitarized Zone
Drunk Chihuahua found in DUI suspect's car
4 shot in Harvey
Show More
Police: Woman sexually assaulted in Lakeview
Trump border wall could seal some American homes on Mexican side
Mother accused of abusing child on video
Professor sues Wal-Mart after job listed as 'clean toilets' on fishing license
Alleged getaway driver related to Judge Myles' girlfriend's ex-husband
More News
Photos
Target recalls 560K Easter, dinosaur toys
PHOTOS: Happy National Pet Day!
Street named for Javy Baez, Cubs teammates take over town
Carol Stream woman celebrates 110th birthday
More Photos