NEWS

United investigates after worker spends flight in cargo hold

In this Tuesday, July 23, 2013, photo, a United Airlines jet takes off from Pittsburgh International Airport in Imperial, Pa. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

WASHINGTON --
United Airlines says it is investigating after a vendor employee was found unharmed in an aircraft's cargo hold following a flight from Charlotte, North Carolina, to Washington Dulles International Airport.

The airline said in a statement to The Associated Press on Monday that United Express flight 6060 operated by Mesa Airlines landed safely at Dulles on Sunday.

The statement says once at the gate, an employee of the airline's ground handling vendor was found in the cargo area. The employee wasn't identified.

A spokeswoman for the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority directed questions to United.
Related Topics:
newsu.s. & worldUnited Airlinesairport newsNorth CarolinaWashington D.C.
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Need a story investigated? Contact the ABC7 I-Team
Woman killed in Austin hit-and-run
Man fatally shot by off-duty Chicago police officer in Hermosa
4 children die in Texas gas poisoning; others injured
More News
Top Stories
Police: Girl, 15, killed in wrong-way Loop crash
Mother's death streamed on Facebook Live
Man fatally shot by off-duty Chicago police officer in Hermosa
Trump takes dig at Rahm Emanuel over Chicago homicides
Details released on Obama's farewell speech in Chicago
4 children die in Texas gas poisoning; others injured
Woman killed in Austin hit-and-run
Show More
VIDEO: Female Lyft driver violently attacked over parking spot
CPD: 5 killed, 41 wounded in New Year's weekend shootings
Brazil prison riot leaves at least 60 dead
Man charged in killing of pet donkey in La Porte County
Finland gives 2,000 citizens guaranteed income
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: NW Indiana drug sweep yields 30 arrest warrants
PHOTOS: Carrie Fisher through the years
Philadelphia drug bust nets 170 arrests, $225K in narcotics
PHOTOS: Santa visits sick kids at Chicago area hospital
More Photos