United to pay passengers up to $10K to give up seats

CHICAGO (WLS) --United Airlines announced several changes on Thursday to its policies and the way it handles passengers after a doctor was dragged off a flight to make room for a crew member. Among the "substantial changes" announced are increased customer incentives for giving up a seat and reducing the amount of overbooking.
The changes come in the wake of a tumultuous month for United Airlines customer relations. On April 9, passenger David Dao was forcibly removed from United Express Flight 3411 by aviation law enforcement at Chicago's O'Hare International Airport when he refused to give up his seat to make room for United crew members who needed to board to work a different flight. Dao was bloodied and injured in the altercation.
In the past two months, United also faced complaints from passengers regarding sexual harassment, passenger dress code and even a scorpion.
United previously announced that they would no longer allow crew members to displace customers already onboard an airplane. Additionally, as a direct result of the backlash, the airline has faced since the incident with Dao, United announced the following changes:
- -Limit use of law enforcement to safety and security issues only.
- -Not require customers seated on the plane to give up their seat involuntarily unless safety or security is at risk.
- -Increase customer compensation incentives for voluntary denied boarding up to $10,000.
- -Establish a customer solutions team to provide agents with creative solutions such as using nearby airports, other airlines or ground transportation to get customers to their final destination.
- -Ensure crews are booked onto a flight at least 60 minutes prior to departure.
- -Provide employees with additional annual training.
- -Create an automated system for soliciting volunteers to change travel plans.
- -Reduce the amount of overbooking. United admitted in its report that Flight 3411 was overbooked by one passenger before boarding began.
- -Empower employees to resolve customer service issues in the moment.
- -Eliminate the red tape on permanently lost bags by adopting a "no questions asked" policy on lost luggage.
The airline said several of these policies would be effective immediately, while others would be rolled out throughout 2017.
"Every customer deserves to be treated with the highest levels of service and the deepest sense of dignity and respect. Two weeks ago, we failed to meet that standard and we profoundly apologize. However, actions speak louder than words. Today, we are taking concrete, meaningful action to make things right and ensure nothing like this ever happens again," said United CEO Oscar Munoz in a statement.