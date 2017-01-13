US Department of Justice to deliver CPD report

CHICAGO (WLS) --The U.S. Department of Justice put the Chicago Police Department under a microscope. The findings of its investigation are expected to be released Friday.
The Chicago Sun-Times, citing sources, said the DOJ found that "the Independent Police Review Authority used biased techniques to investigate officers," that "a review by the feds of more than 100 IPRA files revealed a consistent unwillingness to probe or dispute officers' narratives," and "specific use-of-force cases that revealed insufficient training in de-escalation techniques."
Mayor Rahm Emanuel said he is waiting to read the report before he talks about what action the city will take next. But he plans to build on reforms already in place.
"I don't know anything in the report. I don't know one section of the report." Emanuel said. "I do know what our interests are and we as a city are on the road to reform and doing it in a way that our police officers are supported."
The investigation also found violations of the U.S. Constitution and federal law by officers when it comes to use of force, racial disparities and other systemic problems.
U.S. Attorney General Loretta Lynch is expected be at the Dirksen Federal Building Friday to deliver the findings of the 13-month investigation into the CPD.
The federal investigation spurred by the 2015 release of video showing a Chicago police officer shooting and killing Laquan McDonald.
The mayor said he plans to embrace anything that might come out of this report and work with the DOJ on hammering out any needed reforms.