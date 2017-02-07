The U.S. Marshals say a man suspected in the killings of three women is dead after a standoff with police at a Georgia motel, and a female suspect has been arrested.Jim Joyner, a spokesman for the U.S. Marshals, said Tuesday that 44-year-old William "Billy" Boyette was dead after the standoff in West Point, Georgia. Authorities had taken 37-year-old Mary Rice into custody. The pair had holed up inside a room at the motel.Dominic Guadagnoli of the U.S. Marshals Service earlier told the Pensacola News Journal that the stolen vehicle the couple had been driving was seen at the motel, and that Rice checked into the motel using her real name.Officials say the bodies of 30-year-old Alicia Greer and 39-year-old Jacqueline Jeanette Moore were found Jan. 31. On Friday, 52-year-old Peggy Broz was fatally shot and her car was stolen.On Monday morning, the mother of Kayla Crocker went to check on her after the 28-year-old woman didn't show up for work. She found Crocker with a gunshot wound. Her 2-year-old son was not injured, sheriff's officials said.Crocker's white Chevrolet Cobalt was stolen and Sheriff David Morgan told local news outlets that video surveillance confirmed Boyette and Rice took the car to a nearby Shell station and ate at a Hardee's restaurant a short time after the attack.Morgan said Boyette has a history of drug trafficking and is known to be a heavy user of the drug Spice.He said his agency has been "chasing a lot of shadows and a lot of rumors" in the search for the pair. He warned residents to stay alert."When you go to work, when you come home, make sure a friend or family member knows where you are ..., " Morgan said. He added that while the measures may seem extreme, "we're dealing with an extreme situation here."