US strikes win global praise, but ratchet up Russia tension

The United States vowed Friday to keep the pressure on Syria after the intense nighttime wave of missile strikes from U.S. ships, despite the prospect of escalating Russian ill will that could further inflame one of the world's most vexing conflicts.Standing firm, the Trump administration signaled new sanctions would soon follow the missile attack, and the Pentagon was even probing whether Russia itself was involved in the chemical weapons assault that compelled President Donald Trump to action. The attack against a Syrian air base was the first U.S. assault against the government of President Bashar Assad.Much of the international community rallied behind Trump's decision to fire the cruise missiles in reaction to this week's chemical weapons attack that killed dozens of men, women and children in Syria. But a spokesman for Russian President Vladimir Putin warned that the strikes dealt "a significant blow" to relations between Moscow and Washington.At the United Nations, Russia's deputy ambassador, Vladimir Safronkov, strongly criticized what he called the U.S. "flagrant violation of international law and an act of aggression" whose "consequences for regional and international security could be extremely serious." He called the Assad government a main force against terrorism and said it deserved the presumption of innocence in the chemical weapons attack.U.S. officials blame Moscow for propping up Assad."The world is waiting for the Russian government to act responsibly in Syria," Nikki Haley, the U.S. ambassador to the U.N., said during an emergency Security Council session. "The world is waiting for Russia to reconsider its misplaced alliance with Bashar Assad."Haley said the U.S. was prepared to take further action in Syria but hoped it wouldn't be necessary.In Florida with the president, meanwhile, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said: "We will be announcing additional sanctions on Syria as part of our ongoing effort to stop this type of activity and emphasize how significant we view this. We expect that those will continue to have an important effect on preventing people from doing business with them."Thursday night's strikes - some 60 cruise missiles fired from two ships in the Mediterranean - were the culmination of a rapid, three-day transformation for Trump, who has long opposed deeper U.S. involvement in Syria's civil war. Advisers said he was outraged by heartbreaking images of young children who were among the dozens killed in the chemical attack and ordered his national security team to swiftly prepare military options.The decision undercut another campaign promise for Trump: his pledge to try to warm relations with Moscow. After months of allegations of ties between his election campaign and the Kremlin - the subject of current congressional and FBI investigations - Trump has found himself clashing with Putin.On Friday, senior U.S. military officials were looking more closely at possible Russian involvement in the poison attack. Officials said a drone belonging to either Russia or Syria was seen hovering over the site after the assault earlier this week. The drone returned late in the day as citizens were going to a nearby hospital for treatment. Shortly afterward, officials say the hospital was targeted.The officials, who insisted on anonymity in order to discuss the sensitive matter, said they believe the hospital attack may have been an effort to cover up evidence of the earlier assault.White House officials caution that Trump is not preparing to plunge the U.S. deeper into Syria. Spokesman Sean Spicer said the missile attack sent a clear message to Assad, but he avoided explicitly calling for the Syrian to leave office."The president believes that the Syrian government, the Assad regime, should at the minimum agree to abide by the agreements they made to not use chemical weapons," Spicer said when asked if Assad should step down.The impact of the strikes was also unclear. Despite intense international pressure, Assad has clung to power since a civil war broke out in his country six years ago, helped by financial and military support from both Russia and Iran. Russian military personnel and aircraft are embedded with Syria's, and Iranian troops and paramilitary forces are also on the ground helping Assad fight the array of opposition groups hoping to topple him.Trump spent Friday in Florida, in private meetings with visiting Chinese President Xi Jinping. U.S. officials noted that the timing of the strike had the possible added benefit of signaling to China that Trump is willing to make good on his threat to act alone to stop North Korea's nuclear pursuits if Beijing doesn't exert more pressure on Pyongyang.The missile strikes hit the government-controlled Shayrat air base in central Syria, where U.S. officials say the Syrian military planes that dropped the chemicals had taken off. The missiles targeted the base's airstrips, hangars, control tower and ammunition areas, officials said.Trump's decision to strike Syria won widespread praise from other nations, including Saudi Arabia and Turkey, which support the Syrian opposition. British Prime Minister Theresa May's office said the action was "an appropriate response to the barbaric chemical weapons attack launched by the Syrian regime, and is intended to deter further attacks." France, Italy and Israel also welcomed the strikes.Not everyone was cheering in Washington, where the president's decision to act without congressional authority angered a mix of libertarian Republicans, Democrats and the far right."The Constitution is very clear that war originates in the legislature," said Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., a leader of the party's non-interventionist wing who challenged Trump for the GOP nomination. "You vote before you go to war, not after you go to war."Still, most Republican leaders applauded the president, and some Democrats backed him, too.Sen. Dianne Feinstein of California said the strikes were "a limited but necessary response" and called on Trump to "develop a comprehensive strategy to end Syria's civil war."Holding Syrian flags, along with pictures depicting some of the dead from this week's chemical weapons attack, members of Chicago's Syrian-American community rallied against Bashar al Assad's regime, while also praising the retaliatory air strikes launched by President Trump last night."It brought the hope back to me. It brought the future that there is someone who cares about Syria and there is someone who cares about the children and people of Syria," said Omar Dwedari.The demonstration came after Friday services at Willowbrook's Mecca Center, where many in the area's Syrian community come to pray, including several refugees from the country's six-year civil war."He wishes it didn't come just from Trump. He wishes it came from Arabic country because they are seeing how everyone is suffering," said Syrian refugee Rasoul Karkodel.While most of the people we spoke to on Friday seemed to support the administration's use of tomahawk missiles against the Syrian air field where the chemical weapons attack was launched from, some were skeptical of the president's motivations."I'm afraid this is only an action, like he wants to show people that this is the red line that Obama, let Assad cross and 'I'm not going to let him just because I'm better than Obama and will stop here,'" said Noura Almasri of Amnesty International.Others told ABC 7 that they don't mind if this is a onetime military strike, as long as it had the intended effect."As long as there is a stern message and a strong message to Assad that there are consequences for this, it may do it. I will leave it up to his judgement," said Hani Atassi of the Midwest Chapter of the Syrian American Council.There are approximately 8,000 Syrians who live in the Chicago area.With the U.S. striking Syria, there are questions about the repercussions, if any, and the potential impact on Americans' safety abroad and at home in Chicago."We have done everything we're supposed to be doing on any level every day as it relates to security," said Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel. "There's no implication or anything that anyone has to worry about here in the city of Chicago.""We have the best security on the planet against terrorism," said University of Chicago professor Robert Pape. "There have been important steps taken, not in every hot dog stand, but in the areas where there are large crowds."Congressional leaders from Chicago and others are reacted to the airstrikes on Friday. On both sides of the aisle there's a sense of "where do we go from here" -- but a recognition that in light of Assad's chemical weapons attack, America had to do something."It appears the missile strikes are a proportional response to Assad's barbaric gas attack on his own citizens," said House Rep. Mike Quigley."While the president clearly has the authority to launch missile strikes in order for there to be something successful, there's got to be the totality of the executive branch, the congress working together on a strategy," said House Rep. Peter Roskam.A sampling of opinion from both sides of the aisle as Chicago reacted to the Trump administration's foray into the Syrian conflict. But what of the strategy behind the strikes? A professor said it ties into relations with Russia."There is no clear strategy, no clear position, there's no clear objective or goals really. Everything is scattershot and entirely unpredictable and this is where Russia can step in, thrive and exert influence," said Benedictine University Professor Joel Ostrow.With calls on any next steps on Syria to be debated in congress, Illinois leaders said caution is the watchword -- a hallmark of former President Barack Obama's approach to the Syrian civil war."It is my understanding the level of communication between the United States and Russia to avoid any accidental mishaps has really broken down over this raid," said Senator Dick Durbin. "We certainly don't want to see confrontation between the U.S. and Russia by accident."What's next is likely to be influenced by what Syrian president Bashar al-Assad does. To that, Florida Senator Marco Rubio said to keep in mind the leader's motivation."Assad is fighting for survival. And I think he is willing to go as far as possible to hold on to power. He knows if he is removed from power, he is going to be before The Hague for war crimes or dead," said Senator Rubio.The strikes -59 missiles launched from the USS Ross and USS Porter - hit the government-controlled Shayrat air base in central Syria, where U.S. officials say the Syrian military planes that dropped the chemicals had taken off. The U.S. missiles hit at 8:45 p.m. in Washington, 3:45 Friday morning in Syria. The missiles targeted the base's airstrips, hangars, control tower and ammunition areas, officials said.A spokesman for Vladimir Putin said the strike "deals a significant blow to the Russia-U.S. relations, which are already in a deplorable shape," and poses a "serious obstacle" for creating an international coalition against terrorism.But there was widespread praise from other nations, including Saudi Arabia and Turkey, which support the Syrian opposition.The Syrian military said at least 7 people were killed and several were wounded in the strikes on the air base.The U.S. assault marked a striking reversal for Trump, who warned as a candidate against the U.S. being pulled into the Syrian civil war that began six years ago. Advisers said he was moved to act in part by the gripping images of young children killed in the attack.U.S. officials were blistering in their condemnation of Russia, which has brokered a 2013 agreement with Washington to strip Syria of its chemical weapons stockpiles. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, in Florida with Trump, said Moscow had failed to live up to its obligations."Either Russia has been complicit or Russia has been simply incompetent in its ability to deliver on its end of the agreement," Tillerson said.Trump had advocated greater counterterrorism cooperation with Russia, Assad's most powerful military backer. Just last week, the Trump administration signaled the U.S. was no longer interested in trying to push Assad from power over his direction of a conflict that has killed hundreds of thousands of people and led to the worst refugee crisis since World War II.White House officials said Trump's actions sent a clear message to Assad, though they continued to avoid explicitly calling for him to leave office ."The president believes that the Syrian government, the Assad regime, should at the minimum agree to abide by the agreements they made to not use chemical weapons," presidential spokesman Sean Spicer said.U.S. officials portrayed the strikes as an appropriate, measured response and said they did not signal a broader shift in the Trump administration's approach to the Syrian conflict. But there could be other problems. Russian military personnel and aircraft are embedded with Syria's, and Iranian troops and paramilitary forces are also on the ground helping Assad fight the array of opposition groups hoping to topple him.Before the strikes, U.S. military officials said they informed their Russian counterparts of the impending attack. The goal was to avoid any accident involving Russian forces.Nevertheless, Russia's Deputy U.N. ambassador Vladimir Safronkov warned that any negative consequences from the strikes would be on the "shoulders of those who initiated such a doubtful and tragic enterprise."The Kremlin said President Vladimir Putin believes that the U.S. strike on a Syrian air base is an "aggression against a sovereign state in violation of international law." Iran's foreign ministry also condemned the strike and called it a violation of international law.Spicer said the U.S. notified its partner countries in the region prior to launching the strikes. Vice President Mike Pence called key congressional lawmakers in both parties after the cruise missiles were launched.Trump's decision to attack Syria came three-and-a-half years after President Barack Obama threatened Assad with military action after an earlier chemical weapons attack killed hundreds outside Damascus. Obama had declared the use of such weapons a "red line." At the time, several American ships in the Mediterranean were poised to launch missiles, only for Obama to abruptly pull back after key U.S. ally Britain and the U.S. Congress balked at his plan.He opted instead for the Russian-backed plan that was supposed to remove and eliminate Syria's chemical weapons stockpiles.The world learned of the chemical attack earlier in the week in footage that showed people dying in the streets and bodies of children stacked in piles. The international outcry fueled an emotional response from Trump, who appeared to abandon his much-touted "America First" vision for a stance of humanitarian intervention, akin to that of previous American leaders.The show of force in Syria raises legal questions. It's unclear what authority Trump is relying on to attack another government. When Obama intervened in Libya in 2011, he used a U.N. Security Council mandate and NATO's overall leadership of the mission to argue that he had legal authority - arguments many Republicans opposed. Trump can't rely on either justification here.