Valparaiso man receives new furnace after I-Team investigation

VALPARAISO, Ind (WLS) --Last month, the I-Team investigate a melting furnace part and one man's fight to get a replacement. Now, it's out with the old and in with the new: A free furnace for Bob Christopher in Valparaiso, Ind.
"My furnace has arrived and it is being installed today," he said.
Christopher received the furnace this week, after an I-Team investigation into his old one, which was under warranty.
Christopher said he discovered it burned and charred and not working in December. He says he was forced to use space heaters as he disputed with the company, Carrier.
He says Carrier offered him a replacement part and then $500 towards a new furnace, but he wasn't happy with that, so he called the I-Team.
On the phone, its spokesman said the company was already working with Christopher to address his concerns. Then Carrier offered him a new furnace and installation.
"Thank you Carrier and ABC Eyewitness News I-Team, thank you very much" Christopher said.
Now, Christopher says he is staying warm and feels safe with a new furnace.
The I-Team found that in 2008, Carrier settled a class action lawsuit over its high-efficiency condensing furnaces like Christopher's. The company did not admit to any wrongdoing but the complaint states the furnaces were manufactured with some inferior materials.
If you own or owned a high efficiency gas furnace, you could get benefits from a class action settlement. Click here to read the full Carrier settlement agreement.
The following gas furnace model numbers are included in the settlement:
Carrier
58SX* 58DXC 58MXB 58MVP
58SXA 58MSA 58UVB 58MVB
58SXC 58MCA 58SXB* 58MTA
58DX* 58MXA 58VUA 58MTB
58DXA 58MCB 58VCA 58MVC
Bryant/Payne/Day & Night
398AAW* 398AAV 398BAZ 490AAV
398AAZ 350MAV 320AAZ PG9MAA
399AAW* 340AAV 321AAZ PG9MAB
399AAZ 350AAV 355MAV 355CAV
399AAV 351DAS 355AAV 340MAV
345MAV 355BAV 352MAV 398BAW*
352AAV
*Note: On model numbers 58SX, 58DX, 58SXB, 398AAW, 399AAW, and 398BAW only those with serial
numbers 89 or higher in the third and fourth position (i.e. xx89xxxxxx) are included in the settlement.