Vehicle shot in possible road-rage incident on Kennedy in Avondale

Illinois State Police are investigating a shooting on the I-90 northbound ramp to Kimball Avenue on Chicago's Northwest Side.Police say the victim's vehicle was shot at 10:45 a.m. Tuesday in Avondale after a possible road rage altercation between the victim and suspect.The suspect's vehicle is reported to be a light blue Mercedes Benz SUV with a male driver.The suspect shot at the victim's vehicle, breaking the back window. The victim was not struck or injured. The suspect's vehicle exited the Kennedy at Kimball Avenue after the shooting.Anyone who witnessed the shooting or has any knowledge of the shooting is asked to contact the ISP at 847-294-4400. Callers can remain anonymous.