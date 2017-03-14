  • BREAKING NEWS CHICAGO TRAFFIC: Check your travel times
  • BREAKING NEWS WEATHER RADAR: Track the storm with LIVE Doppler 7 MAX
  • BREAKING NEWS Complete List of Chicago Area School Closings
NEWS

Vehicle shot in possible road-rage incident on Kennedy in Avondale

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Illinois State Police are investigating a shooting on the I-90 northbound ramp to Kimball Avenue on Chicago's Northwest Side.

Police say the victim's vehicle was shot at 10:45 a.m. Tuesday in Avondale after a possible road rage altercation between the victim and suspect.

The suspect's vehicle is reported to be a light blue Mercedes Benz SUV with a male driver.

The suspect shot at the victim's vehicle, breaking the back window. The victim was not struck or injured. The suspect's vehicle exited the Kennedy at Kimball Avenue after the shooting.

Anyone who witnessed the shooting or has any knowledge of the shooting is asked to contact the ISP at 847-294-4400. Callers can remain anonymous.
Related Topics:
newschicago shootingchicago violenceAvondaleChicago
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Need a story investigated? Contact the ABC7 I-Team
Convoy leads toddler to children's hospital during snowstorm
Massive winter storm slams Northeast with snow after inland shift
Custodian accused of unlawful videotaping at Crest Hill school
Geneva 5th grader memorizes 1,011 digits of Pi
More News
Top Stories
Chicago Weather: Several inches of lake-effect snow falls
CHICAGO TRAFFIC: Check your travel times
Baby born along Lake Shore Drive during morning snow storm
Midlothian barricade situation closes 5 schools Tuesday
Jogger fights back during bathroom assault
'El Chapo' Guzman suffering effects of solitary confinement, his lawyers say
Geneva 5th grader memorizes 1,011 digits of Pi
Show More
XBOX ONE battery chargers recalled due to burn hazard
Bill proposed to regulate masturbation for men
Toddler allegedly abandoned at supermarket ID's mom on surveillance video
WATCH: Photographer captures 'parade of gators'
Customs: Smuggler arrested at JFK with cocaine taped to legs
More News
Photos
Images from the March 2017 blizzard
PHOTOS: 35 vehicles involved in chain-reaction Kennedy crashes
PHOTOS: Snow blankets Chicago area
Freight train derails in Blue Island
More Photos