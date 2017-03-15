NEWS

Police help victim fake his own death to catch ex-wife plotting murder-for-hire

EMBED </>More News Videos

A husband describes the details of how he staged his death to help catch his wife in a murder for hire plot.

Inside look into the details of murder-for-hire stings
HOUSTON --
"He's not going to come out?" Maria Sosa said to an undercover officer, after seeing a photo of what she thought was her husband, dead in a shallow grave.

Sosa's comments were captured on a hidden police camera. She appeared happy after seeing the image and was seen laughing on the video.

"When I saw the video of her -- when they showed her the staged photos of me dead with bullet in the side of my head -- she giggled and laughed like she hit the lotto," said Ramon Sosa, Maria's ex-husband.

The couple was going through a divorce, and Sosa wanted Ramon's money and wanted him dead.

In 2015, she met with a man she thought was a hitman but was really an undercover officer posing as one.

Prosecutors said Sosa offered the undercover officer $4,000, jewelry and Ramon's truck.

In an undercover video of their meeting, Sosa was seen handing over one of the installments in the hit.

In an effort to make the hit look real, officers asked Ramon to stage his death.

Officers put stage makeup on him so it appeared he had a gunshot wound to the head.

"They brought pictures of actual dead people with a bullet wound to the head, and they said, 'we're going to do it kind of like this one here'," said Sosa.

"You want to try to take it as far as you can, cause you want to show the true intent of this person was to make sure that their spouse or their boyfriend or their business partner was dead," said Montgomery County assistant district attorney Kelly Blackburn.

While Ramon agreed to stage his death, he said it was difficult.

"I went through a lot, and it was very emotional and stressful," said Sosa.

After almost two years, he still has a box of evidence of the jewelry and watches she was willing to trade for his life.

"As a victim, my life will never be the same. And as the person that committed the crime, their lives will never be the same. Their family will never be the same," said Sosa.

Sosa was sentenced to 20 years in prison.
Related Topics:
newsmurder for hiredivorceu.s. & worldpoliceTexas
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Need a story investigated? Contact the ABC7 I-Team
Trump 'probably not the source' of leaked tax return, journalist who received documents says
EPA may roll back chemical plant safety rules
AG Jeff Sessions gave Trump no reason to believe wiretap claim
Secretary of State Tillerson used alias in some climate emails at Exxon
More News
Top Stories
Man in custody after 12-hour barricade in Edison Park
Ravinia announces 2017 season schedule
Passenger's battery-powered headphones explode mid-flight
Drive-thru rescue: Worker jumps to help unconscious officer
Dad sentenced for forcing teen daughter into prostitution
At least 10 freight train cars derail in Lake Forest
Mom accused of stabbing, critically injuring infant in front of father
Show More
Man creates wheelchair for goldfish
Officers fire shots after shoplifting suspects try to run them over, police say
Trump tweets back after Snoop aims gun at him in new video
Cheerios gives away seeds to boost bee populations
Music teacher, 66, admits to sex crimes with girls under 14 dating back to 2009
More News
Top Video
Ravinia announces 2017 season schedule
Trump blasts release of 2005 tax form, reporter's account
ICE grants 1-year extension for undocumented mom
Man in custody after 12-hour barricade in Edison Park
More Video