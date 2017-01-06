NEWS

Caught on video: 5 inmates injured in Cook County Jail fight
Five inmates were injured during a fight at Cook County Jail Friday, jail officials said. (Video courtesy: Cook County Sheriff) (WLS)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Five inmates were injured during a fight at Cook County Jail Friday, jail officials said.

Officials said a fight broke out around 1:30 p.m. among inmates in the jail's super-max division.

Five detainees were taken to area hospitals to be treated for their injuries, including stab wounds, according to Cook County Sheriff's Office press secretary Sophia Ansari.

Four of those hurt were in custody for murder charges while the fifth was charged with armed robbery.

No staff members were hurt in the fight, Ansari said. The source of the weapons and the cause of the fight remained under investigation Friday afternoon.

The Sun-Times Media Wire contributed to this report.
