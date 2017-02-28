  • BREAKING NEWS WEATHER RADAR: Track the storm with LIVE Doppler 7 MAX radar
NEWS

VIDEO: Bat-wielding man tackled by officer, arrested

A surveillance image shows an officer lunging toward a man wielding a bat in front of the West Covina Police Department on Monday, Feb. 27, 2017. (West Covina Police Department)

By ABC7.com staff
WEST COVINA, Calif. --
A bat-wielding man was taken into custody Monday morning after he threatened civilians and bystanders at the West Covina Police Department and was tackled by an officer, officials said.

Christopher Rivas, 28, was arrested for alleged assault with a deadly weapon and resisting an officer, a news release said.

The incident, which was captured on surveillance video, began about 10:18 a.m. when Rivas approached the department's front lobby on foot and "began striking the large glass windows," according to the statement.

Three civilian women rose from their seats inside the lobby and ran to a secured area.

"As officers responded from within the police station, the suspect walked up to the entryway repeatedly swinging and striking the glass entry doors, threatening to enter," authorities said.

An officer was outside and saw what was transpiring. The footage shows him running toward Rivas from behind and tackling him through the entrance. Several other officers then help the officer subdue and handcuff the suspect.

Rivas, who suffered minor injuries, was transported to a hospital for treatment. He was cited and released to the custody of the Los Angeles County Medical Center, police said.

No one else was hurt, and the building's windows were not broken.
Related Topics:
newspolice officersurveillance videosurveillance cameraviral videoarrestu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Need a story investigated? Contact the ABC7 I-Team
Man accused in fatal 2014 moviegoer shooting: 'It was his life or mine'
2 Houston officers injured in shooting, authorities say
Car crashes into Mardi Gras parade in Alabama, injuring at least a dozen band members
Trump set to make his 'biggest speech yet' in joint address to Congress
More News
Top Stories
Tornado Warning in La Salle Co., Tornado Watch for entire area
Manhunt underway for accused killer mistakenly released from state custody
LIVE GIRAFFE CAM: Giraffe to give birth to calf
Websites or apps not working today? Here's why
Couple photographs heartbreaking scenes during 7-hour wait at VA hospital
New bill could make Texans automatic organ donors
Nurses do Hokey Pokey to lift young patient's spirits
Show More
Kellyanne Conway criticized for kneeling on Oval Office couch
Wife is perfect match for husband who needs kidney
Manhunt underway after shootout that injured 2 officers, killed 1 suspect
Mom killed by carjacking suspects in front of 2 children after hit-and-run
'Hamilton' tickets on sale Tuesday; Chicago run extended 16 weeks
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Oscar selfies, fan photos
Frito the rescue dog reunited with his siblings after a viral Facebook post
Police dog shot last month in Gary still recovering
PHOTOS: National Love Your Pet Day
More Photos