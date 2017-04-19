VIDEO: Burglar spends night in preschool eating snacks, napping

  • BREAKING NEWS WEATHER RADAR: Track the storm with LIVE Doppler 7 MAX
Burglar spends night in preschool eating snacks, napping

Man seen in surveillance video napping, eating snacks during preschool burglary.

NEW ORLEANS --
Sometimes we all just want to go back to preschool, and one man in New Orleans decided to do just that.

Surveillance video caught the man crawling over cribs to get inside Clara's Little Lambs preschool.

The man was wearing what looks like pajama pants.

The video shows him wandering around, grabbing himself drinks and snacks from the kids' stash. He even took a nap where the little kids do, stretching out on a bunch of beds he put together.

He was there for more than eight hours overnight before leaving the building with two bags of stolen stuff.
newscaught on camerasurveillance videoburglarydaycarebizarreLouisiana
