VIDEO: Guardians sought after possible abduction attempt in Dunkin Donuts

Possible kidnapping attempt caught on video in Center City. Sarah Bloomquist reports during Action News at 430pm on April 5. (WPVI)

By
CENTER CITY --
Police are searching for the caretakers, possibly the parents, of an infant who may have been the victim of a kidnapping attempt in Center City Philadelphia.

Investigators say it's important to talk to those people to get more details about what exactly happened.

The incident was caught by a surveillance camera at 10:15 a.m. Sunday inside the Dunkin' Donuts shop at 15th and Locust streets.
Watch surveillance video of what Philadelphia police say may be the attempted abduction of a child at a Center City doughnut shop.



The recording shows a man approaching a stroller and placing his hands on the baby inside.

The baby's caretakers are right there. They intervene and chase him out.

"What we see in the video is what appears to be an attempt to abduct a baby," said Philadelphia Police Capt. Sekou Kinebrew.

Police were called by a third party, and when officers got there the adults and small child were gone.

But the man in the video was nearby. He was temporarily detained by police.

While it is not uncommon for people to approach babies, investigators believe this man displayed a level of aggression.

"We want to make sure we act appropriately if a crime did occur, and we certainly don't want to leave us or the public open for someone who may be doing these crimes repeatedly," said Kinebrew.

Some regular customers registered surprise to see their Dunkin' Donuts on the news and said they were concerned as well.

"I wouldn't like a stranger coming near my baby," said Rosemarie Hummel of Deptford, N.J. "I probably would have belted the guy. I have grandchildren. I tell you, don't even look at them funny. My youngest grandchild is 11, and I'm still very cautious."
Anyone with information about this incident is being asked to contact Philadelphia Police at 215-685-3253.
