VIDEO: Man trying to open car doors in Walmart parking lot held at gunpoint by witness

Suspected car burglar held at gunpoint in Walmart parking.

HOUSTON --
A wild scene was caught on camera in the parking lot of a Walmart in west Houston.

In the video, a man suspected of checking car doors to see if they were unlocked was held at gunpoint by a potential victim.

The potential victim and his wife had been watching the suspect from inside their vehicle, according to a Facebook post. When the suspect approached, the man pulled out his gun to subdue him.

The man was taken to a hospital on an emergency detention order, but the DA's office did not press any charges against him.
Texas
