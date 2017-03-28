NEWS

VIDEO: Motorcyclist crashes over cliff - and survives

EMBED </>More News Videos

Heart-stopping video captures a motorcyclist crashing off a cliff and into the Angeles National Forest.

By ABC7.com staff
LOS ANGELES --
Terrifying video captured a motorcyclist crashing off a highway and into the Angeles National Forest.

The heart-stopping video was shot along Angeles Crest Highway at about noon Sunday, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The motorcyclist is seen losing control of his bike and going over a cliff. The motorcycle ended up stuck in a tree and the rider had to be airlifted to the hospital.

The rider suffered a broken shoulder, according to a friend who was riding with him at the time of the crash.
Related Topics:
newscaught on cameramotorcyclescrashLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Need a story investigated? Contact the ABC7 I-Team
WH staff to skip correspondents' dinner in 'solidarity' with Trump
3 storm chasers die in Texas car crash, authorities say
Police: Man allegedly tried to record girl in Palatine fitting room
Killing of 3 teens during burglary may test OK 'stand your ground' law
More News
Top Stories
Man dead, 1 injured after shocked by power lines while trimming trees in Addison
Police: Homeowner's son kills 3 burglars with rifle
DePaul student shot as he tried to run from robbers in Lincoln Park
Woman trying to steal car attacks female driver in Park Ridge, police say
Poll: Majority of Illinois supports legalizing marijuana
30-pound wild turkey killed in crash with rental car in Indiana
Police: Man allegedly tried to record girl in Palatine fitting room
Show More
Ex-Congressman's lawyers: Informant in Schock case broke law
Trump meets with police union leaders, including Chicago's Dean Angelo
Mom of 2 young children found fatally stabbed says she feels betrayed
Chris Kennedy, Illinois gubernatorial candidate, reveals medical condition
Neighbors demand investigation into Belmont Cragin ICE shooting
More News
Top Video
ABC7 Eyewitness News Digest
Beatles tribute performs at Oriental Theatre
Man dead, 1 injured after shocked by power lines while trimming trees in Addison
Mother McCauley student accepted to 22 colleges
More Video