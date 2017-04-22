AMERICAN AIRLINES

VIDEO: Passengers defend mother allegedly hit by flight attendant in San Francisco

American Airlines is taking swift action after a video surfaced of a fight on board one of their planes out of SFO. (KGO-TV)

by ABC7News.com staff
SAN FRANCISCO --
American Airlines is taking swift action after a video surfaced of a fight on board one of their planes out of San Francisco International Airport. Passengers came to a mother's defense after they say a flight attendant violently grabbed her stroller -- hitting her and just missing one of her children.

Video shows an upset mother who was traveling with two young children. Passengers say the mother was from Argentina and possibly didn't understand when a flight attendant took her stroller.

The incident escalated and other passengers jumped to her defense, angry with how she and her kids were allegedly treated by a flight attendant.

American Airlines says they have apologized to the woman and they are taking special care of her and her family, upgrading them to first class for the remainder of their international trip.

American Airlines released this statement to ABC7News:
We have seen the video and have already started an investigation to obtain the facts. What we see on this video does not reflect our values or how we care for our customers. We are deeply sorry for the pain we have caused this passenger and her family and to any other customers affected by the incident. We are making sure all of her family's needs are being met while she is in our care. After electing to take another flight, we are taking special care of her and her family and upgrading them to first class for the remainder of their international trip.

The actions of our team member captured here do not appear to reflect patience or empathy, two values necessary for customer care. In short, we are disappointed by these actions. The American team member has been removed from duty while we immediately investigate this incident.
