NEWS

VIDEO: Semi drags car along California interstate

EMBED </>More News Videos

A semitruck was caught on video dragging a sedan up the Cajon Pass. The driver of the sedan can be heard screaming for help as other bystanders try to get the semi to stop. (KABC)

By
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, Calif. --
A driver heading up the Cajon Pass in southern California captured an unbelievable sight on his cellphone - a crunched up red sedan partially lodged underneath a semitruck and being dragged on the interstate.

The incident began about 3:20 p.m. Wednesday on the northbound 15 Freeway, just north of Highway 138, as a 62-year-old Bakersfield man was driving about 30 mph in a truck hauling 50,000 pounds of carrots, according to the California Highway Patrol.

EMBED More News Videos

A witness' video shows a semitrailer dragging a sedan on a freeway in the Cajon Pass.


The semitrailer came upon another slower-moving tractor-trailer and began merging into another lane, striking a Nissan Maxima that was passing at the time.

The sedan, driven by a 34-year-old Oak Hills man, became lodged underneath the first semitruck and was dragged nearly 3/4 of a mile, the CHP said in a statement.

Hesperia man, Brian Steimke, was on his way home captured video of the incident. In the video, the man trapped inside the sedan can be heard pleading for help as he waves his arms out of the car window.

Steimke said he could hardly believe what was taking place in front of him. He said it appeared the driver was dragged 4 miles, but CHP said it was less than a mile.

As all of this is happening, the driver of a silver Scion took action and sped up along the other side of the semitruck to get in front of it in order to try and stop it.

This maneuver worked, and the semi driver is asked why he didn't stop by Steimke, who also stopped. The semi driver can be heard saying he didn't see or hear anything.

Incredibly, the man being dragged in the red sedan did not appear to have any serious injuries. However, his car was clearly totaled.

Highway patrol officers responded to the scene and "did not detect any signs of impairment on the (truck) driver and did a preliminary examination of the driver's log book, which appeared to be in compliance," the news release said.

"There did not appear to be any mechanical issues with tractor-trailer combination, which were a factor in the collision," according to the CHP, whose officers allowed the truck driver to drive away from the scene.

The semitruck involved in the crash is registered to Mike Lowrie Trucking from Dixon in Northern California. Authorities said the driver will not be facing any criminal charges.
Related Topics:
newsviral videocaught on cameracellphonetraffic accidenttrafficcar crashdrivingCalifornia
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Need a story investigated? Contact the ABC7 I-Team
House explosion reported in Markham
Guilty verdict in 2013 slaying of Highland Park man
How missing Tenn. student and her former teacher were found
Russian aircraft fly close to Alaska for 4th time in 4 days
More News
Top Stories
House explosion reported in Markham
Police: Man arrested admitted to killing woman, said he was 'partying rough'
Elizabeth Thomas rescued, Tad Cummins charged after student, teacher missing 5 weeks
Your credit score could change this year
Jogger lied about finding ball of snakes
NCIS: Navy SEAL possessed and produced child porn on phone
Guilty verdict in 2013 slaying of Highland Park man
Show More
Police: Soccer coach paid for sex, fathered child of ex-player, 15
NFL Schedule: Chicago Bears matchups released for 2017
Appeals court denies Blagojevich request for 3rd sentencing
Former President Obama to visit University of Chicago
Diet sodas may be tied to stroke, dementia risk
More News
Top Video
Paris Shooting: Champs-Elysees gunman had shot at police in France before
CPD offers new technology to report crimes anonymously
Man charged in Schaumburg woman's murder to be extradited to Ill.
Woman injured in West Pullman hit-and-run crash
More Video