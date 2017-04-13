Cellphone video shows a bungee jump swing experience almost turn deadly as a girl slips out of her harness.The incident happened at a French carnival. As the swing was let loose and plummeted to the ground, the girl somehow slipped out of her harness and was left hanging by her feet.The video shows the girl going back and forth a few times, nearly hitting her head on nearby objects.Bystanders and workers were able to get the girl down safely as the swing slowed down.