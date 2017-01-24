Video shows teen attacking fellow Stevenson HS student on bus

Lincolnshire police said a 16-year-old student at Stevenson High School was arrested for an apparent attack on a fellow 15-year-old student on a school bus, which was captured on video.Police said they responded to the report of battery to a student at around 4:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 23. Police said the victim was taken to Condell Hospital and treated for non-life threatening injuries. Police said they arrested a 16-year-old student Tuesday.School officials released a statement saying the attack was premeditated and captured on video "by the attacker's accomplice, also a female student."Officials said the incident was shocking and that "this type of behavior is quite rare at Stevenson.""Student safety is our first priority, and we are most concerned for the physical and emotional wellbeing of the victim. The students who planned and recorded the attack will receive significant disciplinary consequences from the school, and also face charges from the Lincolnshire Police Department," the statement said.Police said the matter will be referred to Depke Juvenile Justice Complex.