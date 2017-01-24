  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Weather Advisory
    Full Story
NEWS

Video shows teen attacking fellow Stevenson HS student on bus

LINCOLNSHIRE, Ill. (WLS) --
Lincolnshire police said a 16-year-old student at Stevenson High School was arrested for an apparent attack on a fellow 15-year-old student on a school bus, which was captured on video.

Police said they responded to the report of battery to a student at around 4:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 23. Police said the victim was taken to Condell Hospital and treated for non-life threatening injuries. Police said they arrested a 16-year-old student Tuesday.

School officials released a statement saying the attack was premeditated and captured on video "by the attacker's accomplice, also a female student."

Officials said the incident was shocking and that "this type of behavior is quite rare at Stevenson."

"Student safety is our first priority, and we are most concerned for the physical and emotional wellbeing of the victim. The students who planned and recorded the attack will receive significant disciplinary consequences from the school, and also face charges from the Lincolnshire Police Department," the statement said.

Police said the matter will be referred to Depke Juvenile Justice Complex.
Related Topics:
newsteenagersfightattackhigh schoolstudentsviral videoLincolnshire
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Need a story investigated? Contact the ABC7 I-Team
Trump Threatens to 'Send in the Feds' Because of Chicago 'Carnage'
Majority of Promised Oil Pipeline Jobs to Be Temporary
Fact-Checking Trump's Repeated Unsubstantiated Voter Fraud Claim
Trump to move on border security, immigration enforcement
More News
Top Stories
Prosecutors: Dean at South Side school sexually assaulted student
Police surround Bartlett home after shooting, gas smell
Feds find $20 million in a mattress box spring
Trump to move on border security, immigration enforcement
Car stolen with 10-year-old boy inside in Hermosa
Illinois twin baby girls have different skin colors
Chicago 16th most rat and roach infested city in U.S.
Show More
Teen allegedly extorts thousands from teacher he was having sex with
Police: Man whose sentence was commuted by Obama 'executed'
1 year after ABC7 executive producer murdered, ranch owner has lost majority of business
Video, audio released in Kajuan Raye police shooting
Chicago Blues Festival moving to Millennium Park this year
More News
Photos
Bloomingdale police officer killed in crash remembered as 'shining star'
PHOTOS: Most expensive house for sale in the U.S. costs $250M
PHOTOS: More than 80 false killer whales die off Florida coast
PHOTOS: Dog rescued from icy lake
More Photos